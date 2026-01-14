Why Jeremy Vine isn’t hosting his show today as viewers demand answers: ‘Hurry back’

Jeremy Vine has vanished from his own show this week, with comedian Susan Calman stepping in to host. According to the star, you’ll “really enjoy” what he’s been doing instead.

Calman has been filling the seat on the Channel 5 panel show since January 5. Sharing her experience on social media, she thanked the team for making her feel “very welcome and supported”, adding that there is “nothing like some live television to get the heart rate going”.

Naturally, viewers have been asking the same question: where exactly is Jeremy Vine?

He is not on holiday, and he has not quietly stepped away. In fact, Vine has already revealed why he is off his usual daytime duties, and it all comes down to another TV project.

Jeremy Vine won’t return to his show until next week (Credit: Channel 5)

The real reason why Jeremy Vine isn’t on TV today

Jeremy Vine has stepped away from his show for two weeks to film Celebrity Puzzling series 2.

The quiz show made its return on Channel 5 last year, offering a format not too far removed from Richard Osman’s House of Games. Celebrities compete against one another while tackling brainteasers mixed with pop culture and general knowledge.

The series was renewed in December, and filming is now underway, explaining Vine’s temporary absence from daytime TV.

In an Instagram post, Vine teased what is to come, writing: “I think you’re REALLY going to enjoy #CelebrityPuzzling”, alongside a video of him trying on various pairs of glasses.

One follower asked: “Are you on holiday? I keep flicking onto Vine 5 but there’s someone else presenting!”

Vine replied: “Um… have a look again at this post.”

So while he may be missing from the studio, he is very much still on the clock.

Jeremy Vine return date

Although Channel 5 has not officially confirmed a date, Jeremy Vine is expected to return to his show on Monday, January 19.

Calman previously said she would be filling in for a fortnight, with her stint beginning on January 5. That places her final episode on Friday, January 16.

Celebrity Puzzling returns this year (Credit: Channel 5)

Celebrity Puzzling series 2: When is it back?

Celebrity Puzzling series 2 is expected to air on Channel 5 later in 2026, though an exact launch date has yet to be announced.

The channel is clearly backing the show in a big way, commissioning a hefty 50 episodes. By comparison, the first series consisted of just eight.

The original version of Celebrity Puzzling was hosted by Lucy Worsley and featured members of the public rather than celebrities.

Federico Ruiz, VP Commissioning Editor at Channel 5, said: “Bringing back broadcasting royalty Jeremy, Carol and Sally was a total no-brainer.

“And with 50 hours of brain-scratching puzzles, as well as a long line of celebrity guests raring to go, they’ll certainly have their work cut out.”

Carol Vorderman and Sally Lindsay will both return as team captains, alongside Vine as host, when Celebrity Puzzling series 2 airs.

Jeremy Vine continues to air every weekday at 9:15am on Channel 5.

