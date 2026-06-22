Jeremy Clarkson is back in the spotlight after the TV star revealed the lifestyle changes he has made since his cancer diagnosis.

The Clarkson’s Farm presenter, 66, said the ordeal pushed him to slow down and think harder about the future.

He is now in remission. Following the health ordeal, Jeremy told The Sunday Times that he now drives more carefully, walks more and eats vegetarian food.

Jeremy Clarkson recently confirmed he’s in remission with his cancer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jeremy Clarkson reveals lifestyle changes after cancer diagnosis

Jeremy said family now sits at the heart of his thinking. He has two grandchildren through his daughter Emily and her husband Alex Andrew, Arlo, three, and Xanthe, 18 months.

He said: “I really like seeing my grandchildren, I want to watch them grow up. I drive much more slowly. I’m a bit of a dawdler, I go for walks a lot, I have vegetarian food.”

What is HIFU? The prostate cancer treatment Jeremy Clarkson said he had Jeremy Clarkson said he underwent HIFU, or high-intensity focused ultrasound, after doctors found a tumour in his prostate. HIFU is a treatment that uses focused ultrasound energy to heat and destroy targeted tissue. It is sometimes used for localised prostate cancer. It aims to treat the affected area without removing the whole prostate.

It may help reduce damage to surrounding tissue.

Recovery and suitability can vary depending on the patient and the cancer. In the article, the treatment is described as one that can avoid some side-effects linked to other prostate cancer treatments, but doctors decide the best option on a case-by-case basis.

The former Top Gear host secretly underwent HIFU, or high-intensity focused ultrasound, to target a tumour in his prostate.

He later shared the diagnosis during series five of Clarkson’s Farm because the treatment kept him away from filming.

That health battle came soon after another major scare. In 2024, doctors fitted him with two stents during emergency heart surgery.

Jeremy shared the news of his cancer diagnosis on Clarkson’s Farm (Credit: Amazon Prime / ITV)

The hospital dash that followed one risky decision

At the end of the final episode of Clarkson’s Farm, viewers saw Jeremy in a hospital bed after an emergency dash to hospital. He has now explained what happened.

Jeremy said he restarted blood-thinning medication for his earlier heart problems without asking his doctors first. He admitted that choice led to a frightening emergency.

He told The Sunday Times: “Two or three weeks after the cancer operation, I thought I’d better put myself back on those blood thinners. Big mistake, huge. It [resulted in] a very big emergency in the middle of the night. I’m not even going to go into the treatment that was required as a result of that, because it was horrible. I didn’t ask a doctor, I just thought, ‘I’m sure it will be all right to go back on blood thinners.'”

A routine medical in May last year first raised the alarm. A blood test showed high prostate-specific antigen levels, which led to scans and a biopsy.

Doctors found a malignant tumour in August. Jeremy said it was “an aggressive type of cancer” and warned it “could have spread, it could have gone into the pancreas and that would have been trouble”.

The TV star shared the lifestyle changes he’s made (Credit: Andy Barnes / Flynet – SplashNews)

Jeremy’s warning after cancer scare

Jeremy has made it clear that early checks mattered. He is now urging other men not to put them off.

He said: “I am without a doubt, officially, the world’s luckiest man. This is why I have to say to everybody who’s reading this, please, please, please go and get checked. It’s not uncomfortable, it’s not undignified. And it’s a no-brainer. I did, and that’s why I’m sitting here talking to you 11 months down the line.”

His daughter Emily later posted a black-and-white photo with her father after he confirmed he was doing well. Jeremy also revealed that season six of Clarkson’s Farm is now filming.

Read more: Jeremy Clarkson’s ‘straight-talking’ partner Lisa Hogan lands her own dating show with a huge twist

In a video update, he said: “So, a bit of a year. But I am delighted to tell you that season 6 of Clarkson’s Farm is currently being filmed.”

He added: “It’s in production. And that’s particularly good news for me because, well if you know, you know, and if you don’t know, you need to watch season five.”

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