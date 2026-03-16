Jeff Brazier supported as he marks death of Jade Goody with poignant family update

Jeff Brazier was flooded with support after sharing an emotional tribute to Jade Goody in a touching family update.

In March 2009, Jade died from cervical cancer at age 27 on Mother’s Day. She left behind her two young sons, Bobby and Freddy Brazier, whom she shares with Jeff, and her husband, Jack Tweed, whom she married a month earlier.

Yesterday (March 15) was Mother’s Day across the UK, and Jeff honoured Jade alongside their two children.

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Jeff continued to raise his sons following Jade’s death (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Jeff Brazier shares Jade Goody tribute

In a group photo, Jeff was captured next to Bobby and Freddy in a wholesome photo.

In his caption, he asked: “Hope everyone’s day went well?” before adding: “Sitting on the verge of welcoming a beautiful, cherished new life into our family, today was about sitting in the discomfort of what we’ve lost, while also preparing excitedly for what we’re about to gain.”

Freddy, 21, is expecting his first child, a daughter, with his girlfriend, Holly Swinburn, very soon.

Jeff continued: “Turns out there is room for all things — the emotions, the sentiments, the grief and the gratitude. Life doesn’t ask us to choose one feeling or the other. It simply asks us to hold them both. And somehow… the heart makes space. A coincidence that our little one should arrive around this time of year?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeff (@jeffbrazier)

‘Gorgeous words’

Jeff’s poignant post didn’t go unnoticed by his followers, who shared their support in the comments section.

“Nanny Jade will meet and hold her precious grandbaby on the other side, before she reaches here,” one user wrote.

“Gorgeous words,” another person shared.

“Oh my gosh, she will make sure that precious new life arrives as safely as possible. Absolutely surrounded with love,” a third remarked.

“Jeff, you are such an amazing Dad and Mum to those boys. Happy Mother’s Day. And what a wonderful person you are,” a fourth said.

Read more: Jade Goody’s final goodbye to sons Bobby and Freddy as family ‘feud’ rages on her birthday

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