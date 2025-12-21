Jason Manford’s heartbreak over grandmother’s death: ‘We were so lucky to have you in our lives’

Jason Manford, who hosts tonight’s Royal Variety Performance (December 21), is at the top of his game.

But he couldn’t have got there without the support of his beloved nana, who he called “inspirational”.

Since she passed away in 2023, Jason has been open about the extraordinary impact she had on his life, sharing a number of tributes online.

Naturally, fans and celebrities flocked to support him.

Jason Manford grieves ‘inspirational’ nana

Jason was close to his nana (Credit: Splash News)

When she died, Jason shared a video of the pair singing together, along with the caption: “Goodnight Nana Manford, we were so lucky to have you in our lives for so long.”

“99 years of wonderful moments and incredible memories. Even when dementia took hold, she loved music. Whether making cardigans for kids or bullets for Lancaster bombers, she was an inspirational woman.”

At the time, fellow comedians responded supportively on X, with Ed Byrne writing: “Aww mate. That’s a beautiful tribute.”

Sally-Anne Hayward added: “Sorry for your loss Jason,” followed by a number of kisses.

Other fans with similar experiences also reached out to Jason.

“One of the very last things I did with my glorious mamma on the day she died was to play Elvis to her,” one shared. “She hadn’t been able to speak for a couple of days…but suddenly she gently sang a line of the song.”

Another wrote: “Thank you for sharing, Jason… Your nana is beautiful… My mum never forgot the words to all her favourite songs, even in her final moments, she responded to tunes – the fabulous care team who were with my mum at the end, played a Jim Reeves CD day and night, so Mum was not alone.”

Jason Manford’s nana died just months before her 100th birthday

Jason’s nana narrowly missed her 100th birthday (Credit: Splash News)

After his nan was hospitalised in February 2023, Jason told the Daily Mail that she was “desperate” to get to her 100th birthday.

Describing her hospital treatment, he said: “They get to a certain age, and they stop eating and drinking, so we just had to get her in and on a drip, but she’s feeling much better.

“She’ll be back home in the next couple of days. It was a real turnaround; it didn’t look like it was going that way. She turns 100 in December, and she’s desperate to get there, so it was a bit worrying.”

The Royal Variety Performance will air on ITV and ITVX on December 21 at 7:05pm.

