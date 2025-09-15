Amanda Holden and Alan Carr ousted as hosts of Royal Variety Performance as Jason Manford takes over

The Royal Variety Performance won’t be welcoming back Amanda Holden and Alan Carr as hosts, after ITV announced Jason Manford as their replacement.

This time round, Jason, who had emergency surgery last month, will be at the helm for the first time in five years. “The Royal Variety Performance is always such a spectacular night. So I’m genuinely chuffed to be asked back as host,” he said in a statement released by ITV.

“The last time I did it was in 2020 – which, if you remember, was during the pandemic. I had a virtual audience… [it] was like doing a gig in front of a Curry’s window! Nothing says showbiz quite like getting heckled by someone who’s accidentally left their mic on while eating crisps. So I’m very excited to see some actual real-life human faces in the audience this time!”

As is the case every year, this star-studded event will also feature a performance from the winner of Britain’s Got Talent, which, this time around, is magician Harry Moulding.

Fans slammed Alan and Amanda’s ‘awkward’ exchange

While Alan Carr and Amanda Holden’s friendship includes fronting a range of TV shows, their double act at the Royal Variety Performance received more mixed reviews.

“You look fabulous, just on the right side of an Ofcom complaint,” Alan said in the beginning of last year’s show, referencing Amanda’s risque outfit.

“I feel a great sense of comfort and security sharing a stage with you, well it’s a high profile event and if Just Stop Oil come at the stage, I can use you as my human shield,” he added.

To which Amanda replied: “Well, good luck to them because I will end up being their first victim who ends up less orange.”

This exchange, which fans dubbed “awkward”, set the tone for the rest of the show. And, by the end of the show, viewers were begging ITV to bring back Bradley Walsh, who had hosted the event the year before.

Amanda Holden’s clap back to Royal Variety Performance hate

At the time, Amanda didn’t take the criticism lying down.

On a social media post, she wrote: “I know we should ignore. But it seems the same headlines literally word for word appear EVERY year…. For whoever hosts @royalvarietyperformance – (Bradley Walsh got the stick last year) so sad as it’s an honour to host this wonderful CHARITY event.”

She added: “It is unspirited and awful after such a joyous and successful evening. Me and @chattyman loved every second. All the big shows get battered… Our ratings were brilliant so that’s what counts.”

The Royal Variety Performance will air on ITV later this year.

