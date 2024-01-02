Jane McDonald on her New Year ‘tears’ for Eddie: ‘Your emotions can ambush you’

Jane McDonald has candidly opened up about how New Year is a difficult time for her following the death of her fiancé, Eddie Rothe.

The TV favourite faced heartache in 2021 when her beloved fiancé died after a battle with lung cancer. Jane and Eddie were together for 13 years – with the pair first dating back in 1980.

Now, Jane has admitted how despite tending to “grieve in private” – the New Year is a tough time for her.

Eddie sadly died in 2021 (Credit: Shutterstock)

Jane McDonald ‘sheds occasional tear’

2024 marks three years since Eddie’s death. He passed away at the age of 67 after battling lung cancer for several months.

In a new interview with OK!, Loose Women star Jane confessed that this time of year is particularly tough for her. She admitted: “I do shed the occasional tear and especially at New Year. That’s when it hits me.”

As well as losing Eddie, Jane’s mum Jean sadly died in 2018 too – but Jane said she “still talks to both of them” in her head. And despite the grief, Jane revealed how she “refuses to be sad” and is adamant to make this festive season “joyous”.

Jane McDonald says ‘your emotions can ambush you’

Last year, after Eddie’s death, Jane’s best pal and Celebrity Gogglebox co-star, Sue Ravey moved in with her. Jane spoke about how having her friend there over one of the hardest times of her life has been just what she needed.

“It helped keep the grief at bay,” she admitted. “I tend to grieve in private. But you can’t always be sure when it’s going to strike. Your emotions can ambush you.”

Jane revealed the New Year is a tough time for her (Credit: ITV)

Jane McDonald ‘fine’ on her own

In other Jane McDonald news, Jane revealed that although she’s not closed the door on meeting someone new, she’s “fine” on her own.

The singer and entertainer recently delighted fans by revealing she was going back on tour throughout the UK. And now she says the tour will be a “tribute” to Ed as she never had the chance to properly celebrate him.

Jane’s best pal moved in after Eddie’s death (Credit: Shutterstock)

Jane on if she’ll find love again

As Jane throws her heart and soul into making the tour as special as it can be, she says there will “no doubt be pictures of Ed” showing behind her as she sings.

But can she ever see herself finding love again? In an honest confession, she revealed to Mail Online in November: “Oh gosh. There’s so much capacity for love. We must chase joy. I’ll never say, ‘I’m never going to meet anyone else.’ But I’m fine if I don’t. I’m fine because I’ve got so much love anyway.”

