Jane McDonald says she’s ‘fine’ if she never finds love again after death of partner Ed

Jane McDonald has spoken in an interview about the death of her partner Ed in March 2021. She has revealed that although she’s not closed the door on meeting someone new, she’s “fine” on her own.

The singer and entertainer recently delighted fans by revealing she was going back on tour throughout the UK. And now she says the tour will be a “tribute” to Ed as she never had the chance to properly celebrate him.

Eddie died in 2021 from cancer (Credit: Cover Images)

Jane McDonald gives back to the fans following partner’s death

Jane first met Eddie in 1980 and the pair briefly dated. However, they later went their separate ways. They reunited in 2008 and became engaged.

Jane announced Eddie’s death from lung cancer two-and-a-half years ago via a statement on Twitter. It read: “It is with immense sadness that we share the news that Jane’s beloved long term partner, Ed, passed away on Friday 26th March.

“He had been battling lung cancer for the last few months. We would like to thank everyone for all their help and support…” Fans then flooded Jane with support.

Now, in her first proper interview about his death, Jane has told Mail Online why she’s come out of retirement and is touring again. And it’s all for the fans.

“They have been amazing and this is my chance to be with them again in person. It will be emotional.

“Ed died during Covid so his funeral was very low-key. I’ll be able to make the kind of tribute to him I couldn’t make then.”

Singer Jane is going back on tour (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jane on finding love again

As Jane throws her heart and soul into making the tour as special as it can be, she says there will “no doubt be pictures of Ed” showing behind her as she sings.

But can she ever see herself finding love again? In an honest confession she revealed: “Oh gosh. There’s so much capacity for love. We must chase joy. I’ll never say, ‘I’m never going to meet anyone else.’ But I’m fine if I don’t. I’m fine because I’ve got so much love anyway.

“And I’ve got great friendships. I laugh a lot because of my friends and I’m so grateful to them.”

The British Soap Awards was a dream gig for soap fan Jane! (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Hosting the Soap Awards

Jane is much-loved television favourite. Her recent Celebrity Gogglebox stint was a hit.

She was also drafted in last minute earlier this year to host the British Soap Awards after Phillip Schofield stepped down. Jane was thrilled to get the job and immediately jumped on a plane from her holiday in Croatia.

She has revealed she “really [hopes] to get the gig again”, however the organisers have announced the Soap Awards will be rested for 2024.

Let’s hope Jane has time in her schedule to fit it in when it returns in 2025!

