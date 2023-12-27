Jane McDonald has found ‘some sort of serenity’ after death of her beloved Ed

Telly favourite Jane McDonald has opened up about searching for comfort after the death of her long-term partner Ed.

Eddie Rothe died of lung cancer in 2021 and Jane recently told Best magazine: “It’s not been easy. But it’s not easy for anyone… Life looks different to how I’d imagined, but I’ve managed to find a sort of… serenity. And you’ve got to make things happen. You can’t just sit on your sofa and go: ‘What now?'”

In fact, our very own National Treasure is doing the exact opposite of sitting on the sofa all day long.

Jane and Ed attended the British Academy Television Awards together in 2018 (Credit: Cover Images)

Jane McDonald on ‘soaking up joy’ after death of Ed

She’s spent the festive season with her family “having a right good laugh and a drink”,

Plus she’s been busy with some characteristically OTT Christmas decorations. Jane joked: “I go all out. You can see my house from space, with all the lights I put up. And it’s a time for all of us – not just children. We should all soak up that joy.”

Ever positive, Jane talked of the “great memories” she has of all the people she has loved and lost. “Of course Christmas can be bittersweet, but I have such great memories of the people that I’ve loved and lost. I’m not going to sadden that. I had some amazing Christmases with my mum, my dad, with Ed – and I consider myself very blessed to have had that time. And the laughs.”

But if she’s feeling down, Jane thinks a dose of fresh air helps. Jane said: “Just grabbing your coat and getting out for a walk, if you’re feeling a bit down can help. That’s really helped me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jane McDonald (@thejanemcdonald)

Jane discusses dating again

Jane first dated Ed back in 1980 and the pair rekindled their romance in 2008.

They got engaged and were long-term partners. Jane announced his sad passing via a statement on X, formerly Twitter, in 2021.

She said: “It is with immense sadness that we share the news that Jane’s beloved long term partner, Ed, passed away on Friday 26th March. He has been battling lung cancer for the last few months. We would like to thank everyone for all their help and support.”

Two and a half years later, is Jane considering love again? This September she told the Loose Women: “I’m doing all right actually, due to my mates. I’ve got a real great network of girls. All single, some of us widowed and we have a great time. We go away and we eat out and we do things together and laugh until we have wet pants so I’m enjoying this part of my life now.”

As for dating, Jane said: “I was very blessed to have a great relationship and I don’t feel as if my life needs a man to complete it. I’m not saying I’m never going to date again, I think that would be lovely. But I don’t feel as if I need someone in my life to make it complete.”

Read more: Jane McDonald leaves fans over the moon with big daytime announcement: “I’m so excited.”

Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to share your thoughts on this story.