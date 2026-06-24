James Martin stuns at TRIC Awards with fiancée following incredible weight loss

James Martin wowed during an appearance at the TRIC Awards on Tuesday as he made an appearance alongside his fiancée.

The TV chef showed off his impressive weight loss during the event in London.

James showed off his weight loss (Credit: James Veysey / Shutterstock)

James Martin shows off three-stone weight loss at TRIC Awards

James stunned during an appearance at the TRIC Awards, hosted at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

The annual ceremony, which has been running since 1969, brings together stars to honour achievement in television and radio

The ITV chef wore a stylish grey suit with a crisp white shirt with the top buttons undone at the event.

He was joined by his fiancée, Kim Johnson. Kim opted for a stunning, royal blue dress.

James was showing off his reported three stone weight loss last night, of which he revealed the secret behind recently.

James lost three stone (Credit: Splash News)

Secret behind James’ major weight loss

During a past interview with HELLO!, James revealed that a simple, two-ingredient breakfast has helped him shed the pounds.

“Grilled tomatoes on toast. It’s very simple and very tasty. And the barbecued leeks with lardons and hazelnuts,” he said.

During an appearance on the Spooning with Mark Wogan podcast, he revealed why he’d been spurred on to lose weight.

“It comes down to the fact that I race cars, or I still try and race a few cars and I actually struggle to get out of them now. Getting in them, you kind of fall in them,” he revealed.

James and Kim have been dating since early 2024 (Credit: Splash News)

James and Kim’s romance

James and Kim, who have been dating since early 2024, got engaged back in December.

Their engagement came after James had previously expressed his lack of interest in getting married.

“Marriage doesn’t interest me in the slightest,” he once said.

However, according to The Sun, James popped the question and gifted Kim a new Land Rover to seal the deal.

“James and Kim may have been dating for less than two years, but when you know, you know,” a source told the publication.

“Of course, it’s taken James decades to finally get there and friends do share a wry smile that he’s U-turned on his staunch refusal to ever marry. But everyone has seen the change in him since meeting Kim, and he’s never been happier.

“They are a wonderful couple.”

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