James Martin ‘engaged’ to girlfriend 14 years his junior as he performs shock marriage U-turn

TV chef James Martin is reportedly engaged to his personal trainer girlfriend, after once publicly rejecting the idea of getting married.

James, 53, and his girlfriend Kim Johnson, 39, have been dating for almost two years.

James is reportedly engaged! (Credit: ITV)

James Martin engaged to personal trainer girlfriend

ITV star James once admitted, “Marriage doesn’t interest me in the slightest”.

However, things seem to have changed for the chef, who has reportedly got down on one knee for girlfriend Kim, whom he started dating in March 2024.

Now, according to a source who spoke to The Sun, the star has “never been happier”.

According to the newspaper, James popped the question and sealed the deal by gifting his girlfriend a brand new Land Rover Defender.

Kim shared a snap of the new car on her Instagram story, admitting she was “speechless”.

James reportedly gifted his girlfriend a new car (Credit: Road to Success / YouTube)

James Martin has ‘never been happier’ with girlfriend Kim

“James and Kim may have been dating for less than two years, but when you know, you know,” a source said.

“Of course, it’s taken James decades to finally get there and friends do share a wry smile that he’s U-turned on his staunch refusal to ever marry. But everyone has seen the change in him since meeting Kim, and he’s never been happier.

“They are a wonderful couple.”

James began dating Kim after his split from his girlfriend of 12 years, Louise Davies, in December 2023.

Kim had previously been married to Arun Nayar, but they split in 2017.

She and James were first spotted out together in Mayfair in March 2024, and holidayed together in France that summer. Kim moved in with him in October 2024.

ED! has contacted James’ representatives for comment.

James previously rejected the idea of getting married (Credit: ITV)

James’ past comments about marriage

Speaking to The Sunday People back in 2019, James admitted he wasn’t interested in getting married.

“Marriage doesn’t interest me in the slightest, mainly because I’ve catered for so many weddings, really,” he said.

“I admire people who do it, that’s fine, but I’m quite happy.

“I don’t need to spend 60 grand on a day, no, I’m more than happy, thanks,” he then continued.

