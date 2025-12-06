James Martin ‘in trouble’ with producers over two-word remark: ‘This created so many arguments’

Fiery James Martin previously opened up about getting “in trouble” with show bosses.

The TV chef has been a staple on screens for over two decades. From hosting cooking shows to becoming a best-selling author, James – who is on his Saturday Morning today (December 6) – has not stopped over the years.

When James isn’t working, he can be found at his lush Hampshire home. It’s where his show is filmed from a purpose-built kitchen.

His house also includes his very own “man cave” – but according to James, he was scolded after calling the room that term…

James’ got ‘in trouble’ following his remark (Credit: ITV)

James Martin on getting ‘in trouble’

It’s believed James lives in a lush seven-bedroom property which sits on 1.25 acres of land in Hampshire.

In November, James appeared on the My Life In A Biscuit Tin podcast. Talking about his home, he shared that he has a space solely dedicated to items he has accumulated over the years.

After host Liz Moseley referred to it as a “man cave”, James responded: “I got in trouble with production for calling it that, a man cave, but anyway, it’s called a man cave.

“A boys’ room and this is in there with motorbikes, there’s pool tables, there’s all manner of stuff.”

James films his show at his home (Credit: ITV)

‘This created so many arguments at home’

James then went to discuss his “proper old-school” Evel Knievel toy from his childhood home in Malton.

James recalled: “This created so many arguments at home. This used to be in the days where my sister would collect My Little Ponies and Pound Puppies and I used to spin this over the staircase at home and it used to smash into them. This was every kid’s dream.”

James’ second home

Not afraid to splash the cash, outside of James Martin’s Hampshire house sits a second home: a motorhome. In 2023, he was asked whether he would live abroad. Speaking to Hello Magazine, he shared how the house would always be his home.

James explained: “It’s true I’ve been all over, but fields of Hampshire and England call me back. I’m very happy where I am, my neighbours are great, it is a beautiful part of the world and I have no plans to move. If I get restless I get in my motorhome and off I go.”

Watch James Martin’s Saturday Morning on Saturday (December 6) at 10am on ITV1.

Read more: James Martin on his mum’s brutal response to him being on TV: ‘It definitely keeps you grounded’

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.