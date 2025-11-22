James Martin on his mum’s brutal response to him being on TV: ‘It definitely keeps you grounded’

James Martin previously revealed his mum’s savage response to him being on the telly.

The TV chef has been a favourite among viewers and a staple on screens for more than two decades. From hosting cooking shows to becoming a best-selling author, James – who is on his Saturday Morning today (November 22) – has not stopped over the years.

But according to James, there is one person in particular who doesn’t hold back when it comes to sharing their thoughts on him: his beloved mum.

James’ mum is no stranger to telling him what she thinks! (Credit: ITV)

James Martin mum reveals harsh criticism

In a recent interview, James revealed his mum’s brutally honest response when she sees him pop up on her TV screen.

“Usually my mum phones me up and says: ‘That shirt looks [bleep] – you can’t wear that again.’ That’s usually the comment I get on Saturday Morning,” James told The Independent.

He added: ‘”What the bloody hell are you wearing that shirt for?’ That’ll be the one, after all these years. Or: ‘What were you doing the night before? Your hair looks a bloody state. You need to get it cut.'”

James takes it on the chin, though, as he admitted: “It keeps you very grounded.”

James has often spoke about his beloved mum (Credit: ITV)

James’ mum left ‘in tears’

Meanwhile, in 2023, James spoke about his mum again, revealing that his “greatest achievement” was buying her a house.

He said on The Travel Diaries podcast: “You wouldn’t have dreamed about that when I was a young kid working in London when my mum used to visit me and cry her eyes out and say: ‘What are you doing working 19 hours a day?’

“She’d sit and cry her eyes out but you stick at it, not because you wanted to do it financially or because it becomes Instagrammable or Twitter and all that sort of stuff, you stick at it because it was the job you love.”

James on looking after his mum

He also gushed about his mum when speaking to MailOnline in 2016. James revealed: “I’ve got everything I could possibly dream of in life.

“What more can you do than have a home, have security and, for me especially, earn enough money to look after my mother?

“I don’t need to do the latest TV show. Maybe in a few years time I won’t be doing it anymore. But I can look back and say I gave it my best shot. And I’ll tell you where you’ll find me — in my restaurant.”

Watch James Martin’s Saturday Morning on Saturday (November 22) at 9:30am on ITV1.

