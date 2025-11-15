James Martin reveals he’s undergone ‘scary’ surgery two years after sharing facial cancer diagnosis

Chef James Martin has shared that he has undergone fresh surgery, two years after revealing he’d had treatment for facial cancer.

Back in the summer of 2023, when James was under intense scrutiny over his behaviour on the set of James Martin’s Saturday Morning, he shared that he’d been having cancer treatment.

James said that he’d first been diagnosed with facial cancer in 2018, and had undergone numerous surgeries. After taking time away from his show, James returned. And, in interviews, has said that he’s as “fit as a fiddle”.

However, this week, the telly chef has shared that he’s had another round of surgery – this time to improve his eyesight.

James Martin reveals ‘scary’ new surgery

Speaking on Good Housekeeping’s My Life In A Biscuit Tin podcast, James was asked about his work ethic and if he’s “a bit of a nightmare to be around”.

He replied: “Not really, I think I see everything… worse now because I’ve had my eyes done!”

James then shared more details of the op: “So, you know you have laser surgery? I had full refractive lens surgery, so I had the lenses taken out and new ones put in.”

Revealing the outcome of the operation, James declared: “Oh my God, I can see round corners now, it’s scary!”

‘Detail is everything’

He also revealed the impact it’s had on his work… and his staff!

“People are now scared at work because I can see stuff a mile off. I can see veins on a tree, I can now read without glasses, it’s amazing.”

However, James said that part of that attention to detail to me “comes from the fact that you work in an industry where detail is everything”.

He added: “So can I stop that attention to detail in terms of the industry, always wanting to be better every single day, and can I, when I go up into TV production, do the same?

“I think you can still have that attention to detail, because it still matters to people watching. It matters that you care. Why shouldn’t you care? So each days needs to be better or as good as the day before.”

