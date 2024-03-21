From James Martin’s split to Giovanni’s heartbreak and Barry’s relationship ‘soft launch’: All the latest celebrity make-ups and break-ups

From James Martin and Louise Davies’ recent split to Giovanni Pernice being unlucky in love yet again, there’s never a dull moment when it comes to the love lives of the rich and famous.

From calling off engagements (we are looking at you Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly) to keeping their pregnancies very under wraps (Emily Atack, Stacey Dooley and Vanessa Hudgens), it can be hard to keep up with all the showbiz romances – or no-mances!

But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with all the latest celebrity relationship news…

Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan get back together

The pair were photographed holding hands, despite announcing their split earlier in the month. Romeo and Mia had both written gushing tributes to each other before admitting they had gone their separate ways.

Now, they have been seen looking very cosy – and not at all split up! It comes as a surprise as The MailOnline had even reported that Romeo was spotted on the celebrity dating app, Raya.

Since then the model pair have been seen looking loved-up on a date night, awww!

James Martin splits from Louise Davies

James Martin has split from his partner of 12 years, Louise Davies. And it seems the TV chef has already moved on. He has apparently been spotted with personal trainer, Kim Johnson.

According to reports, she used to be married to entrepreneur Arun Nayar (who previously was married to Elizabeth Hurley). James and Louise split back in December, according to the MailOnline.

James Martin and ex-girlfriend Louise Davies pictured before their split (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Anne-Marie and Slowthai’s secret wedding and baby

Pop-star Anne-Marie has left us all gobsmacked as she was photographed alongside rapper Slowthai, pushing a pram. It seems the unlikely couple have welcomed a child together and even secretly got married back in 2022, according to reports.

It comes as a surprise though as they previously made headlines for calling time on their low-profile romance. The pair were previously seen together for the first time in March last year, when Anne-Marie shared a clip of them kissing.

A source claimed to The Sun: “Anne-Marie and Slowthai got married in secret two years ago. She had an eight-week break from her tour and they went to Las Vegas and got married.”

A source later told the publication: “Anne-Marie and Slowthai have had a baby daughter.”

Anne-Marie is a married woman, and a mum! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Giovanni Pernice’s break-up

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice has split from his girlfriend Molly Brown, despite only going Instagram official three weeks ago.

The Strictly Come Dancing star has had his fair share of break-ups over the years and unfortunately he has added another to his roster.

Gio and the 24-year-old model appear to have unfollowed each other on social media, with Molly even deleting a loved-up snap of the pair from her feed.

Giovanni and Molly went Instagram official three weeks ago (Credit: ITV)

Love Island’s Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran have split up

It looks like the couple’s relationship has quickly come to an end, just weeks after Love Island All Stars.

An insider told The Sun: “It’s true they have split. Toby was the one who called it a day and it came completely out of the blue for Georgia. She feels completely blindsided and gutted.

“She thought things were going really well for them, so it’s been a real blow.”

Georgia later confirmed on Instagram: “After seeing the reports regarding my relationship with Toby I feel it’s only right for me to be transparent and truthful with you all,” she said.

It is true Toby has called things off. It has taken me by complete surprise and I’m still trying to process it and come to terms with it all.

“It is true Toby has called things off. It has taken me by complete surprise and I’m still trying to process it and come to terms with it all. They say some people are in your life for a lifetime and some just for a chapter.”

The pair have notoriously been on again off again, so perhaps there could be a reunion on the cards?

Saltburn’s Barry Keoghan and pop star Sabrina Carpenter

The Feather singer and Saltburn actor have been rumoured to be dating since Barry was spotted looking smitten in the crowd of the Taylor Swift Era’s tour, where Sabrina is the opening act.

Now, the pair have ‘soft-launched’ their relationship by posing beside each other on the red-carpet. They also snapped a cosy picture at the Oscars Vanity Fair party.

Eagle-eyed fans may have also spotted that Barry was wearing a friendship bracelet with beads that spelt ‘Sabrina’.

Sabrina Carpenter on the Oscars red carpet (Credit: SplashNews.com)

