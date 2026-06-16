Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury’s wedding plans could be back on.

The duo famously split in August of 2024, leaving fans devastated that their engagement had been called off.

After time apart, however, the duo did eventually reunite in May of 2025.

And since then, observers have been wondering whether they plan to tie the knot anytime soon. Especially as Molly is often seen without her sparkling engagement ring.

Molly doesn’t usually wear her ring (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury’s Ibiza engagement

At the time, the former Love Island star revealed the happy news that she and Tommy were planning to wed, with a black-and-white video showing Tommy’s cliffside proposal.

Molly later shared another image on the couple’s joint Instagram account, where the diamond-covered ring, reportedly worth up to £1million, could be seen clearly as she kissed her fiance while holding their daughter Bambi.

Alongside the post, Tommy, also, wrote: “To my perfect fiance… forever wouldn’t be long enough to call you mine.”

Molly-Mae captioned her announcement simply: “Forever. 23/07/23”

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury relationship timeline Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury first met on Love Island in 2019 and have remained one of the show’s most high-profile couples. 2019: They meet on Love Island.

2023: They welcome their first child, daughter Bambi.

2024: They buy their Cheshire mansion and begin updating the interiors.

2025: They confirm the arrival of their baby son. The couple have continued to share selected family and home updates with fans, including glimpses of their children’s rooms and wider renovation plans.

Molly-Mae and Tommy wedding ‘plans’

Despite their reunion last year, Molly and Tommy haven’t shared any clues that they are preparing to tie the knot anytime soon…until now.

Over the weekend, Molly stepped out to support Tommy during his fight with Eddie Hall.

The duo reunited last year (Credit: Richard Young/Shutterstock)

The Maebe founder was seen rocking a glamorous, figure-hugging, white dress, just days after giving birth.

And eagle-eyed fans may have spotted that Molly was also sporting her giant engagement ring, fittingly paired with a delicate white manicure.

Showbiz reports Lottie Hulme and Indigo Stafford took to social media to point out that Molly was showing off her huge diamond again.

Indigo said of Molly wearing her ring again: “I was quite shocked at how many people didn’t notice this, but there was one very interesting detail in her outfit.

“She’s wearing her engagement ring again guys. The massive rock is back.”

Indigo then exclaimed: “This begs the question, is the royal wedding back on?”

We sure hope so!