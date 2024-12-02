I’m A Celebrity 2024 campmate Dean McCullough is a radio DJ in his regular working life, and reportedly faced allegations of “bullying” from production staff on his BBC Radio 1 slot earlier this year.

Dean had a rough time of it in the I’m A Celebrity camp. But that’s all over now – he became the second contestant to leave the jungle on Sunday (Dec 1).

His antics rubbed several of his campmates up the wrong way, including GK Barry, who told the Bush Telegraph Dean was the least hardworking member of the cast.

Meanwhile, I’m A Celebrity viewers accused Dean of being “selfish” based on his attitude towards daily chores. Here’s what we know about the BBC’s decision to move him from the 1pm daily slot to what the Mail calls the “graveyard” slot.

Dean McCullough and allegations of ‘bullying’

According to MailOnline, people who worked with Dean McCullough at BBC Radio 1 allegedly accused him of being a bully to staff.

A Radio 1 source claimed: “Quite a few people who worked with Dean were really unhappy – and some of them made it very clear with bosses. They accused him of being a bully to staff, and they just didn’t want to keep working with him any longer.

“To be honest by the end it was just chaos – there were cover presenters drafted in and producers moved around to try to keep things on track but it became untenable.

“When you’ve got producers threatening to blow the whistle in public, something has to give. Obviously in the end that was Dean’s position in the schedules – and everything has been great since.”

Up until February 2024, Dean had the 1pm to 2:30pm daytime slot on BBC Radio 1.

However, since then, he has been on at 5am.

A representative for the BBC said: “We don’t comment on individuals but we take any allegations of inappropriate behaviour very seriously and the BBC has robust processes in place to investigate them thoroughly.”

Entertainment Daily has reached out to representatives of Dean McCullough for comment.

Dean voted out of the jungle

Dean McCullough has been voted out of the I’m A Celebrity jungle. He follows Jane Moore’s exit as she was the first one to leave camp.

The vote came down to a call between him and Irish boxing promoter Barry McGuigan. Barry won ten stars for the camp during his latest trial, which may have helped his chances.

Dean is glad to be going home.

“I’m going home, I’m going home!” he said upon receiving the news. “I need my underwear, I’ll see you later! I’m going home!”

Then, speaking to Ant and Dec in the studio afterwards, he told them: “Boys, it’s absolutely nuts. I still can’t believe I’m here.” When the duo pointed out he didn’t look too sad to have been voted out, he replied: “Not at all, I have really soaked up this whole experience. All the trials.”

Jane, for her part, described her experience in the camp as “weird and magical”.

But she wasn’t best pleased about the amount of work she had to do.

Because Dean had been so busy with the trials, she felt that she had had to pick up the slack.

“I collected the logs, I built the fire, I emptied the dunny… because my partner was Dean, who was on trials all the time.

“So I did it all on my own. Put out the rubbish. I had three jobs. I worked like a dog. And then they gave me the washing up, which is a really tough job to go three times a day all the way to the bottom of the creek, lugging everything.”

