Coleen Rooney let I’m A Celebrity audiences in on her daily fitness routine – or part of it, at least – this week, as she got on with her squats.

Since the show started airing on Sunday, Coleen has opened up on a variety of issues, from the death of her sister Rosie to the Wagatha Christie scandal that engulfed her and Rebekah Vardy between 2019 and 2022.

Coleen has had an interesting few years, and is reportedly I’m A Celebrity’s highest paid contestant to date. Rumour has it, her pay package is £1.5 million – at least.

Coleen Rooney fitness routine

In the I’m A Celebrity jungle, Coleen is trying to maintain the daily fitness routine she does at home.

“I wake up really early and then I can’t get back to sleep. So I try to keep my routine that I do back home,” she said during November 19’s episode.

“I usually do squats in the shower, but here I’ve been trying to find little places to go on my own.

“Not that I’m embarrassed doing them but I just like to do them on my own, without anyone looking. But obviously the whole world has seen them now anyway.”

Her hubby Wayne Rooney made a point of warning Coleen that the I’m A Celebrity cameras would be rolling 24/7 in the jungle.

According to Closer, Coleen was keen to look her “absolute best” before appearing on the show.

The magazine spoke to an anonymous “insider” who said Coleen “knows there will be a lot of attention on her in the jungle, and although she is fine with being pictured in a bikini when she’s on holiday, she wants to look the best she possibly can for the TV cameras”.

They apparently went on to say: “As well as going to the gym, she has been going to spin classes and doing reformer Pilates and has increased her number of workout sessions.”

Coleen is a sports nutrition brand ambassador

Since June 2024, Coleen has been a brand ambassador for Applied Nutrition.

Applied Nutrition is a sports nutrition, health and wellness product company.

“We are thrilled to welcome Coleen Rooney to the Applied Nutrition family,” the firm’s chief operating officer Steven Granite said at the time, per Knowsley Chamber.

“Coleen’s passion for health and wellness whilst running a busy personal life aligns perfectly with our brand.

“As our range of products continues to expand […], we are delighted to have Coleen as a lead ambassador to promote the health and wellness side of the brand.”

Coleen grew up ten minutes away from Applied Nutrition’s manufacturing facility. For this and other reasons, it was a “no-brainer” for her to collaborate with the brand.

“It feels like a perfect partnership,” Coleen said. “I’m excited to share their amazing products with others who are striving for a healthier lifestyle.”

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (November 21) from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

