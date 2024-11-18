ITV hasn’t disclosed how much the I’m A Celebrity 2024 contestants are getting paid this year, but the internet is awash with fee estimations and predictions based on popularity (or notoriety), media relevance, and unique appeal.

The highest paid members of the entire I’m A Celeb operation appear to be… the hosts. Last year, Ant and Dec raked in a reported £3.3 million. Per month.

Meanwhile, this year’s highest-earning contestant appears to be Coleen Rooney.

Former contestant Christopher Biggins isn’t best pleased by the exponential increase in I’m A Celeb pay packets. He won the competition in 2007, taking home £50,000 for his involvement.

Fee estimations for this year’s contestants range from £50K to £1.5m (Credit: ITV)

Coleen Rooney fee for I’m A Celebrity

Numerous reports have emerged over the last week claiming that Coleen Rooney will receive upwards of £1.5 million for taking part in I’m A Celebrity this year.

If this is true, it will match, or even exceed, Nigel Farage’s reported take-home from 2023. At the time, reports claimed his fixed fee of £1.5 million broke records.

Noel Edmonds was once the reality TV show’s highest paid star. He went Down Under in 2018, entering the jungle on day 5 as “The Emperor”.

Coleen will take home the largest ever I’m A Celebrity fee, according to reports (Credit: ITV)

He completed one challenge and was voted out at the first opportunity, despite receiving only ten percent of the public vote. Noel nevertheless received £600,000 for his efforts.

In fourth place for highest paid I’m A Celeb contestant ever are Harry Redknapp and Caitlyn Jenner. Harry’s swing of the hammer was in 2018, while Caitlyn took part in 2019. Both allegedly earned £500,000.

How much is Tulisa getting for I’m A Celeb? (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2024 cast

There’s much speculation over what the 2024 stars could be getting for the stint. Of course, we don’t actually know the accurate amount.

However, reports have suggested what each star could be getting.

N-Dubz singer Tulisa Contostavlos, former pro boxer Barry McGuigan and bookies’ favourite McFly’s Danny Jones could all take home between £150,000 and £200,000.

Danny is the bookies’ favourite this year so far (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall might earn around from £75,000 to even £100,000 and £150,000.

Radio 1 DJ Dean McCullough and podcaster GK Barry could be making £50,000.

Meanwhile, OK! fielded estimations from No Strings Public Relations founder Riley Gardiner.

What would it take for you to do this? (Credit: I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!/YouTube)

I’m A Celeb fees

She came up with the following, based on her understanding of each of the celebs’ public profiles. Ordered from lowest-earning to highest-earning, these are her fee predictions for how much each I’m A Celebrity contestant will get paid this year:

Dean McCullough, £40,000 – £60,000 Melvin Odoom, £60,000 – £90,000 Barry McGuigan, £70,000 – £100,000 Jane Moore, £80,000 – £120,000 Alan Halsall, £100,000 – £150,000 GK Barry, £100,000 – £150,000 Danny Jones, £100,000 – £150,000 Oti Mabuse, £100,000 – £200,000 Tulisa Contostavlos, £150,000 – £200,000 Coleen Rooney, £500,000 – £600,000

Of course, if Coleen really is due to receive £1.5 million (or more), then this knocks Riley’s estimations out of the park.

Guess we’ll never really know unless the stars confirm themselves!

