I’m A Celebrity contestant GK Barry has been voted for the first solo trial, leading to predictions she “won’t survive 48 hours at the rate she’s going”.

She appeared visibly distressed during the first of this season’s challenges – or the second, if you include the welcome drinks. Before the start of the series, bookies gave GK Barry a 6/1 chance of becoming Queen of the Jungle.

GK, real name Grace Keeling, is no stranger to reality TV. She starred in Footasylum’s Locked In, Channel 4’s Don’t Look Down and recently joined Loose Women as a panellist.

Vieweres predict GK Barry will be doing a lot of the solo trials (Credit: ITVX)

GK Barry struggles on I’m A Celebrity

From the get-go, internet personality and podcaster Grace Eleanor Keeling, aka GK Barry, appears to be struggling in the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

For this series’ first challenge, pairs had to find keys to unlock boats before setting off on the water. GK Barry shrieked and moaned as she scrabbled around in a riverbank Hell Hole for the correct key.

The hole was full of cockroaches…

Poor Grace struggled with the first challenge (Credit: I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!/ YouTube)

Still, her reaction – among other things – led audiences to vote for her to take part in the first solo Bushtucker trial.

When she got the news at the end of the first episode, she put her head in her hands. Her campmate and fellow Loose Women star Jane Moore consoled her as best she could, but the viewing public fears this might set a precedent going forward.

GK Barry is no stranger to reality TV (Credit: ITVX)

I’m A Celebrity trial

Fans have been taking to social media to voice their opinions on the first episode of this year’s I’m A Celebrity season. Many hope it won’t be the same person doing all the trials.

“We beg you please let this be the year that you finally listen to us,” one viewer wrote to bosses. “Make it so it’s not the same person in every trial every night. It’s not actually entertaining!”

It was between Dean and GK Barry (Credit: ITVX)

Another said: “Wish we can have a year where every trial isn’t the same person as it gets boring.”

Someone else added: “They should really make a celeb who has done a BT immune the next day after so someone else gets a chance, it’s so boring when the public choose the same person to do the trials.”

We beg you please let this be the year that you finally listen to us.

Intriguing! But is ITV listening?

Some viewers also criticised GK Barry for crying already. One said: “GK Barry is crying now, pathetic.”

Another said: “It’s day 1 and she’s already crying. She really needs to pull it together!”

Someone ranted: “OMG GK Barry crying about the fact she’s doing a trial… DO YOU KNOW WHAT YOU SIGNED UP FOR?????”

However, many supported GK Barry on X. One said: “GK Barry is an absolute queen. Love her!”

Another gushed: “I love GK Barry, she’s hilarious.”

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (November 18) from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

