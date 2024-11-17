I’m A Celebrity star GK Barry has secured her spot on every single trial going forward, viewers at home reckon.

The series started on ITV1 tonight (November 17) with an epic challenge that involved a drinking trial and celebs jumping from helicopters before picking partners, finding keys in bug holes and rowing across a swamp in canoes with holes in them.

However, while Tulisa and Alan Halsall emerged victorious and become the series’ first camp leaders, winning a comfy bed and immunity from the first viewer vote, Loose Women star GK Barry won another prize – a Bushtucker Trial “season ticket”.

GK Barry wasn’t exactly at one with nature during the show’s first trial (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: GK Barry ‘will be voted for everything now’

GK – real name Grace Keeling – was picked by her fellow Loose Woman Jane Moore. However, much hilarity ensued and Grace declared “I hate this show” after a cockroach found its way into her jumpsuit during the bug-filled part of the trial.

Her screams made her fellow I’m A Celebrity stars roar with laughter. And, with her mascara streaming down her cheeks, viewers at home soon joined in. Before long, Grace became not only a meme, but favourite for every single Bushtucker Trial going forward.

Get that air time girl!

“Okay well GK Barry will be voted in for everything now,” one declared. “Thinking GK will be voted to do all the trials,” said a second. “Congrats GK Barry – you’re doing every trial for the next three weeks,” said another.

“So we all voting GK Barry for the next trial then?” asked another. “Grace is now a trial season ticket holder,” another joked. “Grace is gonna be getting voted for all the trials just for that one reaction to the cockroach in her pants. Get that air time girl!” another quipped.

Jane Moore was probably left wishing she didn’t pick the podcaster for her team (Credit: ITV)

‘Iconic’

Many others found her behaviour endearing, with some declaring their love for the star and others branding her “iconic”.

“GK Barry is iconic already,” said one. “Grace is 1000% gonna be nominated for every single trial hahaha. I love her,” said another.

“The Loose Women are gonna have a ball when they talk about #ImACeleb on their show,” another chuckled.

“Grace giving us absolute mass hysteria before she’s even got to camp… this is real television,” another added.

Looks like Grace has just nominated herself for all future bushtucker trials #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/Xre3N2ilYM — miss boombalatty (@Zagadaat) November 17, 2024

Jane and Grace admitted defeat and quit the trial, making their way out of the swamp (Credit: ITV)

Vile Volcano

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly chuckled along with the viewers at home.

And, after introducing the next task, called Vile Volcano, Ant said with a knowing smile: “I wonder who you’ll vote for.”

Heading into camp at the end of tonight’s show, the boys revealed who’d be doing the next Bushtucker Trial. And, you guessed it, poor Grace’s name was the one in the frame.

Tune in tomorrow night to see how she does – and have your earplugs at the ready!

Catch I’m A Celebrity every night at 9pm on ITV1.

