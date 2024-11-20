I’m a Celebrity star Coleen Rooney tragically lost her little sister Rosie in 2013 and, earlier this week, opened up about the loss during a chat with her campmates.

The I’m a Celebrity… was seen breaking down in tears as she discussed Rosie’s death. Her emotional display came after Barry McGuigan opened up about losing his daughter.

Coleen Rooney opened up to campmates on I’m a Celebrity about the passing of her little sister (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity tears for Coleen Rooney over sister Rosie

Coleen’s sister Rosie was born with Rett syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that leads to severe impairments. Most commonly occurring in girls, the disorder affects nearly every aspect of a child’s life.

“She couldn’t walk and she couldn’t talk. She would be in pain and sick but she would still put a smile on her face.

Diagnosis often occurs when the child is aged between six and 18 months old, as they begin to miss key developmental milestones. Their ability to walk, speak, eat and even breathe easily can be impacted.

Rosie was adopted by Coleen’s parents when she was two (Credit: Splash News)

Coleen’s parents, Colette and Tony, adopted sweet Rosie when she was two years old. During her Disney+ documentary, I’m A Celeb star Coleen said her little sister “struggled” as a baby.

“She couldn’t walk and she couldn’t talk. She would be in pain and sick but she would still put a smile on her face,” she said.

The mum-of-four continued: “Rett syndrome is a genetic disorder, sometimes she used to force a laugh out, I think to make me, Mum and Dad happy. Gradually her brain wasn’t functioning and she couldn’t eat any more, she couldn’t crawl any more.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coleen Rooney (@coleen_rooney)

‘Last sleepover’

Rosie sadly passed away in January 2013, at the age of 14. Prior to this the family brought her back from the hospital to her home in Liverpool to enjoy her final days.

The doting family threw a party to celebrate Rosie’s life rather than mourn her death. There was also “one last sleepover” for the sisters to enjoy.

Coleen said: “To lose a child is the worst thing that could ever happen to anyone. But when you look back now, she gave us so many good years of happiness and love.”

Devastation from prior loss is felt at camp

In the November 18 episode of I’m a Celebrity, campmate Barry McGuigan broke down into tears over the loss of his daughter.

Also rest in peace to Coleen Rooney’s sister Rosie, thoughts are with her, her family and loved ones so upsetting hearing about that as well it’s so hard to imagine what Coleen and Barry have been through with these losses that they have been so strong and amazing to open up on — PATTY (@Patty8862) November 18, 2024

This inspired Coleen to speak of the devastating effect Rosie’s death had on her and her own family.

Opening up to ITV campmates Dean McCullough and Oti Mabuse, she said: “Even when Rosie died, I kept it together for my mum and dad. She was 14 when she died, she’d be 26 now. It’s hard to lose a child, I’ve always said that… So we’re lucky to have what we’ve got.”

I’m A Celebrity continues every night at 9pm on ITV1.

Read more: Inside the whopping ‘£20m’ mansion of Coleen and Wayne Rooney

Who is your favourite celebrity jungle campmate? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.