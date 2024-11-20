Reported late I’m A Celebrity entrant Maura Higgins has picked sides in Wagatha Christie 2.0, letting everyone know her thoughts on Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy.

Rumours had swirled about her heading to the jungle for weeks. Fans noticed Maura was “missing” from the 2024 line-up when it was finally revealed on November 11.

Then she went to Las Vegas, throwing everybody off the scent and simultaneously fuelling speculation that she had been kicked off the I’m A Celebrity line-up before the show had even started.

Maura rose to prominence during 2019’s season of Love Island (Credit: ITVX/YouTube)

Maura Higgins on I’m A Celebrity

Now Maura is reportedly set to enter the I’m A Celebrity jungle and the Love Island star has seemingly taken sides in the Wagatha Christie scandal and revealed her thoughts on Coleen Rooney, Rebekah Vardy and a few of her other campmates-to-be.

“I’m excited to meet [Coleen],” she told MailOnline.

“I would do the exact same as what she did,” she added, with regard to calling out Rebekah’s Instagram account. In 2019, Coleen accused Rebekah’s Instagram account of selling stories about her personal life to the press. Rebekah denied the claims and sued Coleen for libel. A trial took place in 2022, but Rebekah Vardy lost.

Maura added: “Put up something on my Instagram Story and just have certain people view it to catch that person out. That is the way my brain would work. I want to talk to her about it. I’m bit nosey like that. Yes I am [team Coleen].”

Coleen is taking part in I’m A Celebrity this year (Credit: ITV)

Maura already knows some of the I’m A Celebrity 2024 cast

So, what does Maura think about the other campmates?

“I already know Tulisa, so I’ll definitely get on with her,” she said. “She’s amazing, and I reckon I’d get on really well with Barry McGuigan. You know, Irish, I think, very humorous.”

Although, her meeting Barry may turn into an awkward encounter as he is the dad of her ex.

Maura is from Ballymahon, County Longford. The Royal Canal flows through the south of the county.

The reality TV star said she’s also “packed my bikinis” for the jungle. However, she said she’s “a bit worried about that water being freezing cold”.

Maura said she hates cold water so she could be the girl that “doesn’t shower the whole time”.

Lovely.

Rebekah Vardy sued Coleen Rooney for libel in 2022 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tommy Fury on I’m A Celeb

Maura and McFly star Danny Jones – who is already in the jungle – were apparently both given a shot at becoming Queen or King of the Jungle after Tommy Fury pulled out.

Boxer Tommy fancied a fight instead, it seems. At least, that’s what The Sun reported at the time, quoting an anonymous insider who allegedly said ITV bosses had been “surprised” at Tommy’s decision to pull out.

Maura Higgins is from Ballymahon, County Longford (Credit: This Morning/YouTube)

“It would have been a great opportunity for him,” they supposedly said.

“Thankfully, the execs already had some great names waiting in the wings. So they’ll now be looking at which ones fit best into the line up already booked so they can deliver a truly great series.”

Enter: Maura Higgins.

Maura cut her teeth as a contestant on ITV2 reality TV series Love Island, in 2019. She took part in Dancing On Ice the following year, has been an agony aunt on This Morning, and hosted the Irish version of Glow Up in 2021.

