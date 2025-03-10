Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers’ wife details emotional ‘last journey’ as star’s iconic motorbike goes up for sale

The wife of Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers has revealed that fans are able to buy one of her late husband’s most iconic possessions following his death.

Dave died last February after a battle with cancer. He was 66 years old.

Dave died in February last year (Credit: BBC)

Fans given opportunity to buy Dave Myers’ bike

This morning, during an appearance on BBC Breakfast, Dave’s wife, Lili, revealed that fans have the opportunity to buy his beloved motorbike.

The proceeds from Dave’s BSA Gold Star, which he rode during the recording of The Hairy Bikers, will go to both the NSPCC and the Institute for Cancer Research. They were two charities that were close to the late star’s heart.

It’s hoped that the bike, which usually goes for around £8,000, could fetch up to £10,000 in auction.

In a pre-recorded segment on today’s show, Lili was reunited with her late husband’s bike.

Lili spoke about Dave today (Credit: BBC)

Lili on Dave’s ‘last journey’

Upon seeing the bike, Lili said: “Gosh look at that. It’s wonderful to see it again.”

“He was so excited about it because just a few months before he never thought that he would ride a bike again,” she then went on to say.

This was his last horse and it was with him on his last journey.

“Of course I was delighted that he was able to do it again. This was his last horse and it was with him on his last journey. He was like a little kid in a toy shop, whenever there was a whiff of some adventure,” she then added.

The bike featured in the final series of The Hairy Bikers, which Dave filmed just a few months before his death.

Dave Myers’ wife Lili spoke about her late husband (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lili gushes over Dave Myers

Lili also took the opportunity to gush over her late husband too in the interview.

“Oh, this man, his energy was infectious,” she said.

“I’m trying to keep him alive. And as long as we’re talking about him, like now, he’s gonna be alive,” she then went on to say.

“As long as people remember him, he’s gonna live,” she then added.

