It has been 12 months since the death of Dave Myers and, during this time, Dave’s loved ones have been making their best efforts to keep “pushing on”.

The celebrity chef died last year on February 28 after battling cancer for two years.

Si has been doing his best to move on (Credit: BBC/South Shore Productions/Jon Boast)

Death of Dave Myers – wife Liliana ‘honours’ Dave

One year on, Dave’s family and friends are doing their best to pay tribute to the star whilst moving on with life.

Dave’s wife Liliana has announced a new project she has been working on to truly “honour” her late husband.

In a post to social media, the hypnotherapist detailed: “This past year has been incredibly challenging for me on many levels!!! But guess what?

“I used all my creative side and honoured Dave by writing his story. Our story. Today is the reveal!!!”

Liliana is launching her own book dubbed, Dave and Me, life with and without my Hairy Biker. The launch is set for release on June 19 and will honour the wonderful life of the Hairy Biker.

She went on to explain: “Loss is hard. Having to learn how to live with it is challenging and painful at times, specially around anniversaries.

“Next week it will be one year since my beloved husband Dave Myers followed the angels across the bridge and decided to join the light. He’s been with me every day all along this year, I could feel his presence very clear.

“Some days I felt protected by an invisible force, other days I felt his hand on my shoulder or heard his voice whispering in my ear. I’ve been guided by him to do things I never thought I would do and there is more to come!

“For that, I will always be grateful. Grateful to have had such a great teacher to show me how to love, how to enjoy life, how to follow my dreams… and then how to give back.”

Hairy Biker Si King moves on after loss of Dave Myers

Elsewhere, Si King is also doing his best to navigate loss.

Despite losing his best friend, Si King is doing his best to continue the amazing career he built alongside Dave. The TV chef has opened up recently about how he is “pushing on” with his solo career.

Speaking to My Weekly Magazine, Si said: “There are only two things certain in life. You come into it and you leave it. It’s up to you, what you do in the middle, Dave loved his life and lived it to the full.”

The food expert also revealed how he has scored a regular slot on This Morning and how he thinks Dave would feel.

“I’m super excited to be cooking on This Morning in a regular slot. I go in once a month, and it’s great. I know Dave would have wanted me to keep pushing on.”

Si is also embarking on his very own tour.

“I’m very excited about going on tour in the spring, it will be an evening of memories, music, and laughs, and I’ll be chatting about the people and moments in my life that have had an impact. We’ll be taking a walk through the sounds, flavours and stories that have had a special place in my heart. So if you fancy a crack on, a bit of a laugh and a bit of a sing-along, I’m your man; it should be great fun.”

Anniversary of Dave Myers’ death

Today, on the anniversary of Dave’s death, Si also took to social media to share a heartfelt message.

He emotionally penned: “One year ago we lost my incredible friend. He’ll never be far from our thoughts and I’m so proud that the legacy of the Hairy Bikers lives on through all the amazing projects and programmes we have been lucky to be involved in.

“Remembering Dave Myers 1957-2024.”

Dave’s legacy lives on

Meanwhile, Dave’s legacy continues to bring support to fellow cancer patients around the country.

This week, it was announced that the last motorbike Dave ever rode is set to be auctioned off to earn money for charity.

Dave’s motorbike is being sold for charity (Credit: H&H Auctions/Cover Images)

The BSA Goldstar he rode in the BBC’s Hairy Bikers Go West is expected to be flogged in March, with all the proceeds going to charity.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to have such a significant bike – Dave Myers was so well respected,” said Mike Davis, a senior motorcycle specialist at H&H Classics which will hold the auction.

According to reports, the proceeds will be donated to cancer charities in Lancashire and South Cumbria, and to the NSPCC.

