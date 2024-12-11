Hairy Bikers star Si King confirms new TV role 10 months after Dave Myers’ death

Hairy Bikers star Si King has announced he will be joining This Morning’s resident chef roster 10 months after his co-star and best friend Dave Myers died of cancer.

Dave tragically died at age 66 in February after battling the disease from 2022. During an appearance on Good Morning Britain yesterday (December 10), Si stated: “Just because he’s passed, it doesn’t stop him from being my best mate.”

Si also said, “The energy of Dave remains with us all who loved him,” referring to him as “fun”.

Si revealed his new TV role on GMB (Credit: ITV)

Hairy Bikers star Si King reveals new TV role

During his appearance on the breakfast show, Si revealed that he had finished his new cookbook, which he and Dave started together before he died.

In the same interview, he also confirmed his new role on TV. However, the announcement turned into a comical moment when Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid had to correct his mistake.

“I’m very much looking forward to it and thanks for the invitation,” Si said, adding: “Yes, I’m on Good Morning and I’m doing the cooking…” To which Susanna butted in and responded: “You’re on This Morning, we sometimes call it ‘Good Morning!'”

Laughing the moment off, Si joked: “Did I call it Good Morning? Well that’s a good start isn’t it – I can’t even get the programme right.”

Joining This Morning in January, Si will serve as the show’s resident chef roster and will appear once a month.

Dave tragically died at age 66 from cancer (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘The past few months have been a struggle’

During an honest interview with The Times earlier this year, Si admitted that he considered quitting showbiz after best friend Dave passed.

“I’ll be honest with you, the past few months have been a struggle. More than once I was on the verge of jumping on my bike and heading into the sunset,” he said.

“Not tell anyone where I was going. Just clear off and never come back. Other times I was raging. Raging at that bloody disease, at God, and anything else I could think of.”

