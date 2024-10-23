Si King has opened up about the “raw” grieving process he’s endured since losing best friend Dave Myers.

Hairy Bikers star Dave died in February at the age of 66. Dave had battled cancer since 2022.

Appearing on Wednesday’s This Morning, Si spoke about losing his friend and colleague Dave and admitted he started the grieving process before his death.

Si King opened up about his grief on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

He told hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley: “It’s an adjustment that’s for sure. Even him complaining…

“He was my best mate, and still is my best mate, that never goes. But he is a miss and it’s all a bit odd.”

Si continued: “The grieving process started quite a long time ago for me, when Dave was diagnosed – it was a big diagnosis – and it kind of started then really because it was all about the fight and that’s what we concentrated on.

Dave died in February following his battle with cancer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Grief is a very individual journey because it’s about an emotional adjustment of loss and the things that are no longer tangible, and that’s the bit that’s odd to get your head around.

“The amount of times I’ve thought, ‘I’ve not heard from that toerag for ages…’ and then I go ‘Oh man…’ so it’s raw for anybody that loses somebody but there are two things that are certain in life – you begin it, and you end it.”

Si added: “The bit in the middle is about what you do with it. Dave loved his life, he lived it to the full and he was joyous to be around.

Si said he started the grieving process before Dave died (Credit: ITV)

“You know, I have way less courage than Dave did because he’d do stuff that I’d say, ‘You’ve gotta be kidding’ – like Strictly Come Dancing for instance, he absolutely loved it!

“Could he dance? Could he Nelly! But it was just amazing to watch. It was his heart and soul performance, which is what you always got with Dave. That’s who he was!”

