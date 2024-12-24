Hairy Bikers fans in tears over Si King’s ‘fitting tribute’ to late Dave Myers

Last night (December 23) was emotional for Hairy Bikers fans as Si King paid a touching tribute to his pal Dave Myers in a new documentary.

You’ll Never Ride Alone celebrated the late TV presenter’s life and career, after he passed away due to cancer.

The tear-jerking documentary featured never-seen-before footage of the biker duo – from the beginning of their TV career to their last ride.

Si King embarked on a long bike ride to honour his late pal in the documentary (Credit: BBC)

Si King’s tribute to his pal Dave Myers

Dave passed away in February following a battle with cancer. He made his final appearance with Si on BBC Breakfast in November 2023.

The new documentary, which aired on BBC One last night, saw Si embark on a road trip in honour of his late friend.

The surviving Hairy Biker rode all the way from London to Dave’s home town of Barrow-in-Furness as thousands of fellow bikers joined him.

Dave’s wife, Liliana Orzac, was also on the show, seen describing her late husband and his best buddy as “two working-class Northerners doing ordinary things in extraordinary places”.

BBC documentary celebrated Dave’s life and career (Credit: BBC)

BBC documentary has fans emotional

Hairy Bikers fans struggled to hold back their tears as they watched some of the most special moments from Dave’s life. Meanwhile, Si’s “fitting tribute” to his late pal tugged at the heartstrings.

One fan wrote: “A real mixture of tears and laughter while watching #HairyBikers. What a great tribute to a lovely man.”

Another added: “What a fitting tribute to Dave Myers from Si King, sensitively narrated, genuine affection and the realisation these were two ordinary blokes who lived out a lot of our dreams with a unique friendship.”

A third one said: “Absolutely beautiful tribute. Love you guys forever! And sending all my best to you Si for the future.”

“What a beautiful show and wonderful tribute to Dave, I think I cried, smiled, laughed at the jokes and then cried again, Dave you are a legend,” said another emotional fan.

Read more: Hairy Bikers star Si King confirms new TV role 10 months after Dave Myers’ death

Will you watch the new BBC documentary? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.