Si King’s emotional tribute to Dave Myers on the first anniversary of his death: ‘I hope you’re at peace’

Si died following a battle with cancer

By Fabio Magnocavallo
Updated:

TV star Si King has shared a touching tribute to his Hairy Bikers co-star Dave Myers on the one-year anniversary of his death.

Last February, Dave was announced dead at age 66 following a battle with cancer. To honour his incredible friend, Si took to Instagram to post a moving video message.

“Missing Dave by my side today and every day,” he captioned the upload.

Si King looking emotional
Si paid tribute to friend Dave on the anniversary of his death (Credit: YouTube)

Si King tribute to best friend Dave Myers

In the clip, Si said while in rehearsals for An Evening With Si King: “I wanted to mark the day of the 28th of February, which is a year since my best friend died, and it’s very odd being in rehearsals without him.”

“I miss you every day brother, and I hope you’re at peace.”

Si King and Dave Myers on BBC Breakfast
Si hopes Dave is now ‘at peace’ (Credit: YouTube)

In another upload, Si shared a black-and-white wholesome snapshot of the pair hugging and goofing around.

“One year ago we lost my incredible friend,” he wrote.

“He’ll never be far from our thoughts and I’m so proud that the legacy of the Hairy Bikers lives on through all the amazing projects and programmes we have been lucky to be involved in.

“Remembering Dave Myers 1957-2024.”

‘Where does the time go’

The touching tribute didn’t go unnoticed with Si’s followers who shared their support in the comments section.

“Can’t believe it’s been a year,” one user wrote.

“What a lovely picture of you both. Thinking of you both today x,” another person shared.

“I feel the world would be a much better place if we had more Dave Myers. Big hearts, gracious, funny, bright,” a third remarked.

“What a guy funny and a gentleman,” a fourth user said.

“Where does the time go,” a fifth person shared.

