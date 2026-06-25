Gregg Wallace reveals his ‘new life’ after famous friends ‘vanished’ following career scandal

Gregg Wallace may have been hit by scandal in the spotlight, but he is now back in the headlines with his own claims about fame.

The former Masterchef star has revealed that his famous pals vanished when his TV career hit the brakes.

In a candid YouTube video, Gregg said the fallout left him shocked. He also said it forced him to rethink his life.

The presenter reflected on losing the career he spent 25 years building. He said one of the biggest blows came from people going quiet.

“The first thing is I didn’t have the friends I thought I had,” Gregg said. “There’s so many people that I worked with over the years that I just didn’t hear from.”

He suggested some people stepped back to protect their own futures. Gregg believed the headlines around him made others nervous.

“I suppose a lot of people who wanted to stay in TV didn’t want to damage their career by being associated with somebody that was creating headlines,” he explained.

Why the Gregg Wallace scandal changed who he trusts

Gregg said the experience gave him a harsh reality check. It also showed him exactly who stayed loyal.

“I very quickly found out who my friends really were,” he added.

He also praised his wife Anna for standing by him. Gregg said her support meant everything during the worst of the attention.

Gregg Wallace has opened up on Youtube (Credit: Gregg Wallace / Youtube / @thegreggwallaceway)

He claimed journalists camped outside their home for weeks. Gregg admitted that period left him deeply embarrassed.

“I realised at that point just how strong my wife was,” he said. “I’m eternally grateful to her.”

That support seems to have shaped his outlook now.

What his ‘brilliant’ new life looks like now

Gregg also opened up about money. He said he had savings, but no regular income after his career changed course.

That forced him to cut back fast. He said he stripped away the expensive lifestyle that came with years of success.

He mentioned leased cars and personal assistants among the costs he dropped. Instead of dwelling on the setback, he treated it as a reset.

As per the Daily Star, Gregg has gained personal training qualifications. He has also found new ways to earn money away from mainstream TV.

He insisted the change brought him peace. Even so, he admitted he still feels uneasy in public.

Gregg said he worries people are judging him.

“The new life can be brilliant,” he said. “I am really enjoying this new one.”

Read more: Gregg Wallace supported as he issues ‘sad’ and ‘lonely’ update on six-year-old son Sid

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