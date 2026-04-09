Gregg Wallace supported as he issues ‘sad’ and ‘lonely’ update on six-year-old son Sid

TV chef Gregg Wallace was supported by his followers after he issued an update on his six-year-old son, Sid.

The 61-year-old dad of three shares his youngest son, Sid, with his fourth wife, Anne-Marie Sterpini. The pair got married in 2016 and have been open about their son’s autism diagnosis.

Gregg married his fourth wife Anne-Marie in 2016 and welcomed son Sid in 2019 (Credit: Instagram)

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Gregg also became the ambassador of Ambitious about Autism, a national charity for autistic children and young people.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gregg Wallace MBE (@greggawallace)

Gregg Wallace issues update on his autistic son

In a fresh update surrounding his son, Gregg took to Instagram today (April 9) to share a new selfie with his son on the sofa.

In the photo, Sid can be seen reaching out for his dad as Gregg looked at the camera lens.

“Autism. It can make you sad sometimes, and it can be lonely. You don’t have to be alone,” he wrote in his caption.

The former MasterChef star also tagged altogetherND, a community focused on neurodivergence.

Meanwhile, Gregg also posted a video of Sid watching a video on his Instagram Story earlier today.

“For parents of autistic children. Some days are much better than others,” he said.

Gregg’s seven-year-old son was diagnosed with autism (Credit: Instagram)

‘Important to keep a positive mindset’

Gregg’s followers offered their support in the comments.

“Love the simplicity of this picture. A little hand, just reaching for his dad, says so much,” one user wrote.

“Aw, look at that touch, this means such a lot. Love you two xxx,” another person shared.

“Nice photo Gregg. You’re right, it can be sad sometimes. Important to keep a positive mindset,” a third remarked.

“AHH lovely photo,” a fourth said.

Meanwhile, a fifth echoed: “Lovely photo mate.”

Read more: Inside Gregg Wallace’s biggest life controversies – backlash over not seeing son, 22-year age gap with fourth wife and BBC ‘axe’

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