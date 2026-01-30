So Fetch! Graham Norton just can’t help but ask Rachel McAdams about Mean Girls’ Regina George

The Graham Norton Show is back tonight and Rachel McAdams gets a grilling about Mean Girls. So fetch!

Graham just can’t help but ask Rachel about her most iconic character, Regina George, as she jets in for a gossip.

The good news is, fans of The Graham Norton Show will not require caffeine this week.

Fans were left bleary eyed last Friday after a dramatic BBC schedule change pushed the show back much later than usual.

The Traitors Final meant Graham did not start until 11.15pm, with the show running well past midnight.

Many of us struggled. Some of us definitely nodded off…

Graham Norton can’t help but ask Rachel McAdams about Regina George tonight (Credit: BBC)

Thankfully, Graham is back to launching the weekend in style at a much friendlier hour tonight.

Here is everything you need to know about who is on with Rachel and when it starts.

The Graham Norton Show: Who is on tonight?

Graham is welcoming serious Hollywood star power tonight, with Chris Hemsworth and Halle Berry dropping by for a chat first.

The pair star together in new thriller Crime 101 and will be talking Graham through what viewers can expect.

Chris plays jewel thief Mike Davis, while Halle stars as insurance broker Sharon Colvin.

Chris says: “It is a throwback to the 70s, 80s and 90s heist movies that we all love, with a contemporary feel.

“There are complex characters and a deep level of emotion, and it’s entertaining, sleek, sexy, and visually pretty stunning. It was the best script I had read in years.”

Halle explains that her character represents women who are often overlooked. She says Sharon “stands up for all women in middle life”.

She adds: “I think that has been a long time coming. Many women who are down the path of life like I am will feel very happy to be seen.”

Chris also reveals he carried out his own stunts for the film, which is released in cinemas in February.

He admits he loved it, saying: “I am comfortable behind a wheel. It is intense and a huge risk, but I was like a kid in a candy shop.”

While he is on the sofa, Graham asks Chris about Avengers: Doomsday, due out in December, which sees him return as Thor.

“Thor is back, but what can I say without being removed from the movie?!” Chris jokes.

“Every time I come back as Thor, I think, ‘Where can we go from here?’ But each time I have been blown away, and this one is no different. It’s ginormous!”

Chris Hemsworth and Halle Berry are also on The Graham Norton Show tonight (Credit: BBC)

Who else is on?

Also flying in from the US tonight is Rachel.

Rachel is keen to talk about her new film Send Help, a darkly comedic survival story in which she plays Linda Liddle, one of the two lead characters.

The film follows Linda and her nightmare boss Bradley, played by Dylan O’Brien, after their private jet crashes and leaves them stranded in the wilderness. Everyone else on board is killed.

It is directed by Sam Raimi and Rachel has nothing but praise for him. She says: “He is so wonderful and such a kind and lovely man who makes dark demented films so I knew it would be a big reach!”

Graham also ‘fan boys’ as he asks Rachel about her most famous role as Regina George in Mean Girls.

Rachel admits she never expected the reaction to Regina – and for it to last more than two decades!

“I didn’t know how hated she would be and for how long,” she says.

Rachel also recalls watching Mean with an audience for the first time. “Everyone cheered when Regina was hit by a bus, but my friend stood up and screamed, ‘Nooooo!'” she remembers.

John Bishop and Jessie Ware

Representing the UK tonight are comedian John Bishop and singer Jessie Ware.

John is on the show to talk about Is This Thing On?, a film based on his life which has just landed in cinemas. It is directed by Bradley Cooper.

Asked how it feels to have a Hollywood film made about him, John replies: “It’s really weird and strange!”

He describes it as a “really lovely film” but admits he was too nervous to ask Bradley for a cameo. “I don’t think a film by Bradley Cooper is going to be made better by me being in it!” he jokes.

John also shares a story from the premiere, revealing his sons told him to look cool. He laughs: “They all got the cool memo, and there I was grinning ear to ear!”

Jessie Ware will be providing the music on the night. She performs I Could Get Used To This live in the studio, before joining Graham to chat about her new album Superbloom.

Graham is also joined by John Bishop and Jessie Ware tonight (Credit: BBC)

What time does The Graham Norton Show start tonight?

The Graham Norton Show returns to its usual slot tonight, Friday January 30, 2026.

The show starts at 10.40pm and runs for 50 minutes, finishing at 11.30pm. Viewers can expect Graham’s usual quick wit, plenty of sofa banter and some brave audience members sharing awkward stories in the red chair.

The big question is whether any of them will make Graham laugh?

