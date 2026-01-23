The Graham Norton Show falls victim to The Traitors and is given a completely different start time

The Graham Norton Show is facing a late night switch up this evening, leaving viewers wondering what time to tune in.

Graham returns with his usual sofa chat, but the BBC has moved his show well out of its comfort zone tonight.

The inconvenient shake-up comes as BBC One makes room for a bumper night of Traitors action, including the final and its spin-off, Uncloaked.

Ant and Dec are on The Graham Norton Show tonight (Credit: BBC)

That means The Graham Norton Show is very much paying the price with a much later start time than usual.

It may be a long wait, but Graham has lined up a cracking group of guests to keep viewers awake.

Here is who is joining Graham and exactly when the show will be on. If you can actually stay up that late?!

The Graham Norton Show: Who is on tonight?

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly are taking over the red sofa for a night of laughs and stories.

The long running TV favourites are chatting about their new podcast, Hanging Out with Ant & Dec.

The pair explain that busy family life means the podcast gives them an excuse to actually see each other.

Dec tells Graham: “We both have small kids and live further apart so if a podcast is in the diary, it forces us to get out and get together.

“We know each other inside out and we make each other laugh so hopefully people will like it. Our wives are more nervous than us –

they think we might give too much away!”

They also share a hilarious tale involving Dec’s long lost 90s diary, which Ant admits makes his “toes curl backwards”.

The duo then recall an awkward encounter with King Charles during a sleepover at Dumfries House.

Ant explains: “We were following him for a year for a TV show and got on really well with him.

“We were asked if we would like to spend the night at the house ahead of the final interview.

“I tried on the robe that was in my room and ran out into the corridor to find Dec, and there was the Prince.

“He said hello and started talking to me about pruning roses. I was so embarrassed.”

Claire Foy will be talking about her latest blockbuster (Credit: BBC)

Who else is on?

Claire Foy also joins Graham to talk about her latest film, H is for Hawk.

The Crown star reveals she worked closely with real life goshawks and had to learn falconry for the role.

She tells Graham: “I had to get to a competent level of falconry, so I wasn’t afraid of them.

“I came to appreciate them from a position of love and I really miss them.” Impressive!

Stranger Things favourite Joe Keery is also on the sofa, following the final ever episode of the Netflix hit.

Asked how it feels, Joe admits: “I woke up on New Year’s Day and felt, ‘Wow, that’s the end of an era’.”

He also chats about the huge response to his song, End of Beginning, calling its success “crazy”.

Music duties are handled by Tinie Tempah, who performs his latest single, Energy, live.

He also opens up about stepping back from the spotlight and his role as a guest judge on the new series of Dragons’ Den.

Graham is also joined by Joe Keery and Tinie Tempah (Credit: BBC)

What time is The Graham Norton Show on tonight?

Fans are used to seeing Graham on BBC One at 10.40pm, but tonight breaks the routine.

The Graham Norton Show airs at 11.15pm on Friday, January 23, 2026.

The episode then runs until 12.05am on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Eek!

A late one, but with this line up, it is worth powering through!

