Gogglebox star Steve Sheehan warned to ‘be careful’ by concerned wife Sue: ‘Let us know when he gets home!’

Gogglebox favourite Steve Sheehan was hilariously waved off by his concerned wife Sue as he headed towards the train station this week.

The couple have appeared on the hit Channel 4 programme from their South London home since 2019. Parents to two daughters, he is a retired black cab driver, while Sue works part-time.

In an Instagram video shared this week, she jokingly asked him if he’d remembered everything he needed for his big trip into town. However, her questions as he headed off sparked some concern from fans of the popular TV couple…

Gogglebox’s Sue makes fun of ‘big boy’ Steve

Pointing her phone camera at her husband, Sue could be heard saying: “Right Steve, bye! Be careful on the train! You got your ticket?”

As the questions kept coming, he played along by checking his pockets. “You got your phone? Got your keys?” Sue continued, but then they both realised she’d be at home to let him in any way.

“Don’t talk to any strangers, be careful! Because you’re not used to go going into London…” she went on to quip… to Steve… who is a retired London black cab driver.

Playing along, Steve replied: “I’m gonna be a big boy and do it all by myself!”

The caption for the video read: “Will Steve ever return in time for this week’s #Gogglebox? @sueandstevegogglebox Tune in Friday at 9pm on @channel4 to find out.”

Has Steve made it back in time for tonight’s show? (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox fans react

Over in the comment section of the Insta clip, Gogglebox lovers joined in on the fun.

“Let us know when he gets home,” wrote one person, followed by several laughing emojis. “Ah bless you both – love your humour,” said another.

A third commented: “Do we need to send out a search party, Sue?!” “So funny. We all say this to our loved ones – whatever their age,” said another.

Gogglebox co-stars Dave – who recently retired – and Shirley added: “He will be okay Sue, don’t worry!”

And indeed he was. While Sue didn’t reveal where Steve had been, she did share that he’d made it back to their plush south-east London home in one piece. Hurrah!

Gogglebox is back – with Steve and Sue – tonight (November 14) at 9pm on Channel 4.

