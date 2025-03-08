Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa’s causes of death revealed as fans mourn over ‘really sad end to a wonderful human’s life’

The causes of Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa’s death have been revealed after the married couple were found dead at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, last month.

At the time of their death, actor Gene was 95 years old while Betsy was 65. One of their dogs was also found dead inside the house, with their two other pets safe.

Actor Gene and wife Betsy were found dead in their home last month (Credit: Cover Images)

Gene Hackman cause of death

As reported by the Daily Mail, autopsies revealed that Betsy died from Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome on February 11.

According to CDC: “Hantaviruses can infect and cause serious disease in people worldwide.”

“People get hantavirus from contact with rodents like rats and mice, especially when exposed to their urine, droppings, and saliva. It can also spread through a bite or scratch by a rodent, but this is rare.”

Gene, on the other hand, died around seven days later on February 18, before they were found in separate rooms on February 26.

The Chief Medical Investigator for the state of New Mexico, Dr. Heather Jarrell, shared their deaths had both been ruled as natural. Neither had any signs of internal or external trauma.

Their dog, Zinna, who was found dead near Betsy. She had been picked up from a veterinary hospital on February 9 after undergoing a procedure.

Tragically, it is assumed that Gene would not have noticed his wife’s death due to his advanced Alzheimer’s.

Fans continued to mourn over Gene’s death (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘May they both be at peace’

The death of Gene and Betsy isn’t one fans have taken to lightly. On social media, many have continued to mourn the sad news.

“Gene Hackman’s death has truly upset me. His poor wife dies “and for a week a 95 year old man with Alzheimer’s was left alone and frightened and unable to call for help. My God. Check on your loved ones. May they both be at peace,” one user wrote on X.

“It’s truly horrible isn’t it. A really sad end to a wonderful human’s life & tragic for his wife & dog,” another person said.

“It’s so sad,” a third remarked.

“This is what I didn’t want for him when I heard she’d died also. My heart. I really hope they both went quickly and he didn’t suffer as much as we all think. This hurts,” a fourth person shared.

Read more: Gene Hackman chilling 911 call revealed in full – cursing, sobbing and dogs barking

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.