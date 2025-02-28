In the latest Gene Hackman news, the heartbreaking 911 call made after he and his wife were found dead has been revealed.

The Hollywood superstar, 95, and his wife Betsy, 64, were found dead at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico alongside one of their three dogs earlier this week.

Reports suggest their bodies showed signs of decomposition and, as a result, it’s suspected that the pair had been dead for a while.

Now, details of the 911 call made after Gene was found have emerged.

Gene Hackman 911 call released

As MailOnline reports, a man who identified himself as a caretaker for the subdivision, called up 911 on Wednesday (February 26) after he discovered Gene and Betsy’s bodies.

“Damn, damn!” the man said.

While crying and sniffing, he went on: “I think we just found a deceased person inside the house.” The late couple’s two surviving dogs could also be heard barking in the background.

‘They’re not moving’

The man couldn’t tell the dispatcher the age of the two bodies. But noted they were “a female and a male, probably”.

He pleaded: “I don’t know, sir, just send somebody up here quick. The house is closed, it’s locked… I can’t go in but I see she’s laying on the floor.”

The man was then asked if they appear to awake to which he repeatedly said no, before exclaiming: “They’re not moving. Just send somebody up here.”

The publication also claims that the 911 call contradicts the search warrant affidavit. This is said to state that two maintenance workers reported that the couple’s front door was open when they arrived to do routine work Wednesday. They then called police after finding the bodies.

Investigators are yet to share an explanation for this discrepancy.

Gene Hackman and wife death

Original reports suggested officers were called to the home by maintenance workers Roland Lowe Begay and Jesse Kesler after they attended the house. They are said to have found the front door to the sprawling 12-acre, £3m property unlocked and open, with no signs of forced entry.

Inside the Santa Fe home, they found the bodies of the couple. Police were called to the address on Old Sunset Trail in Hyde Park at 1.45p.m on Wednesday (February 26).

The couple were not formally identified for another 12 hours. As a result, ews of their deaths released around midnight.

They’d last been seen in public in March 2024. The final picture of the star shows him looking frail and almost unrecognisable.

