Gene Hackman latest as post-mortem results revealed and cops probe new cause of death theory

In the latest Gene Hackman news, early autopsy results have shown that he and his wife Betsy Arakawa had no signs of external trauma following their death.

The couple were found dead alongside their dog at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, yesterday (February 27) after they hadn’t been seen for two weeks. Gene was 95 years old while his wife Betsy was 64. According to reports, two of their other pets were safe.

Actor Gene and wife Betsy were found dead after not being seen for weeks (Credit: Cover Images)

Gene Hackman death latest

Gene and Betsy were found after their neighbours were concerned when unable to reach them. According to The Sun, police arrived at their home at around 1.45 pm and located their bodies.

Gene was said to have been found off the kitchen in a wet room, fully clothed. Betsy, on the other hand, was in a bathroom.

The police have reportedly labelled their deaths as “suspicious” as their front door was slightly open with no signs of forced entry.

The Hollywood Reporter also revealed that early autopsy results displayed no signs of any visible injuries. Carbon monoxide and toxicology tests have been requested for both Gene and Betsy.

“The manner and cause of death has not been determined,” the statement said.

“The official results of the autopsy and toxicology reports are pending. This remains an open investigation.”

However, a new theory suggests Hackman may have had a sudden fall as his sunglasses and walking cane were found next to his body.

Gene’s daughter said death wasn’t a ‘shock’ (Credit: Cover Images)

Gene’s daughters say death was ‘not terribly shocking’

In photos obtained by the MailOnline, Gene’s daughters, Elizabeth and Leslie, were captured walking into a Denny’s diner in Burbank, California.

The pair informed the newspaper that their Hollywood star dad was in good shape. “Despite his age, he was in very good physical condition,” Leslie said, stating her father did not have any major surgeries recently.

However, she shared that she was still waiting to hear about the cause of her father’s death and that she was processing the sad news. On the other hand, she insisted it was “not terribly shocking because he was 95”.

Elizabeth and Leslie were seen leaving the restaurant smiling as the paparazzi were photographing them.

