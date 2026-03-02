‘I didn’t recognise you!’ Gemma Collins debuts ‘beautiful’ short bob amid continued weight loss

Gemma Collins looked “stunning” as she showed off her continued weight loss in a new selfie today (March 2).

The GC, 45, posted a picture of herself in the car and, as well as looking noticeably thinner, she was also showing off a gorgeous new ‘do!

Last week, Gemma Collins impressed fans by showing off her weight loss in a cutout swimsuit. This week, it’s her hair getting all the attention.

Gemma Collins has ditched her trademark long blonde extensions (Credit: Splash News)

Gemma Collins shows off new hair and continued weight loss

The star, who has lost around three and a half stone, spoke about new beginnings as the first Monday of March got underway.

She uploaded a picture of herself wearing a pink top and pink lippy and shared: “Pink and sun feels like a whole mood. People love pink + sun because it feels like new beginnings, soft confidence, summer even in winter, main-character moment.”

All anyone could talk about, though, was how gorgeous she looked with her new blonde bob.

Gemma, who usually wears flowing long blonde hair extensions, has gone for the chop. And fans are loving her new look.

‘Who is this?!’

One follower commented: “Love your hair – makes you look so much younger.” Another added: “Your hair looks beautiful in a bob.” “Stunning, I didn’t recognise you,” said a third fan of Gemma’s new look. “Who is this?!” another quipped.

Others want The GC to ditch the extensions for good and stick with her natural locks.

Another urged: “Keep the bob!” “You look amazing, love the more natural look,” another also agreed. “Love to see you looking natural,” said another. “You look so much nicer with your own hair,” said another.

However, another told Gemma: “If perfection had a definition it would be you! Your confidence shines as bright as the sun! Never change who you are!”

We couldn’t have put it better ourselves!

