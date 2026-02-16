Gemma Collins leaves fans green with envy as she sizzles in cut-out swimsuit

Gemma Collins has left her feeling jealous after she shared a throwback photo of herself abroad in the sun in a swimsuit.

The reality star icon, 45, is no stranger to enjoying the sun in swimwear, having previously shown off her three and a half stone weight loss after posing in a stunning cutout swimsuit.

And in her latest update, the GC is wowing her fans as she wishes she were away from the horrid UK weather.

Gemma shared a throwback photo of her on holiday (Credit: ITV)

Gemma Collins in a cutout swimsuit

In an Instagram post shared today (February 16), Gemma stunned in a purple swimsuit that was cut out across the front.

She pulled her signature long blonde locks up in a messy bun and embraced the sun while throwing up a peace sign.

Gemma was captured in a pool with a beautiful view of the sea behind her.

Like many people across the UK, Gemma is not a fan of the wet and rainy weather and wishes she were back in warm weather conditions.

“The RAIN has to go away and stay away we need the sunshine,” she wrote in her caption.

“Now I’m sorry but it’s not been normal the weather …. What you thinking about the non-stop rain? It’s been a joke!”

‘It’s making me really depressed’

Gemma’s followers agreed with her. Some even were envious of her trip abroad to the point where others are now considering their own.

“I’m desperate for a holiday,” one user wrote.

“It’s making me really depressed,” another person shared.

“You must have read my mind! Looking at booking a getaway for the end of the month. So fed up with the rain,” a third remarked.

“This photo has made me jealous!” a fourth said.

“You forgot to pack us,” another jealous fan wrote.

Meanwhile, a sixth asked: “Where is that exact spot where you are?”

