Gemma Atkinson issues ‘scary’ update as pet dog Benji suffers emergency

Strictly star Gemma Atkinson shared some worrying news about her pet dog, Benji, yesterday (Thursday, June 19).

The Strictly star, 40, took to Instagram to share the ordeal with her 2.1 million followers.

Gemma spoke about her dog (Credit: Scott Thomas / YouTube)

What’s happened to Gemma Atkinson’s dog?

Taking to Instagram yesterday, Gemma recounted a concerning incident where her pup, Benji, had to undergo emergency surgery.

Gemma, who shares two children with Gorka Marquez, explained that her Goldendoodle puppy had ingested a dummy treat. This then led to severe intestinal blockage, requiring immediate veterinary intervention.

Gemma abandoned her work commitments and rushed to be with her puppy.

“Turned out Benji had eaten a dummy teat which had caused a blockage in his intestine,” she said on Instagram.

“Scary stuff, but apparently very common in puppies to eat random things,” she then continued.

“He’s home and getting plenty of rest and cuddles. I left London early to dash home when I heard the words ‘we need to operate’,” she then said.

Gemma shared an update on Benji today (Credit: ITV)

Gemma on Benji’s surgery

The star then continued, saying: “Thank you to Claire and the @Womenshealthuk team for understanding. I know it wasn’t ideal, but I had to get home.

“I’d forgotten this part of having pets, where you worry yourself sick when they get unwell. Thank you to Medivets in Ramsbottom as well for being so brilliant and taking such good care of him.”

Today (Friday, June 20), Gemma shared another update, announcing that Benji is doing “so well” and has “slept so much better”. The star opened up as she sat in the garden, stroking Benji. Her pet pup was wearing a vest to protect his scar, rather than wearing a cone around his neck.

“He’s eating really regularly. Small amounts, but regular, cos he doesn’t want to overload his little tummy. He’s been playing in the garden this morning,” she said.

She then said that he’s got his “final check” on Monday. “If he’s okay on Monda,y they’ll discharge him from the whole thing,” she then continued.

Gemma’s pup is doing much better (Credit: ITV)

‘I feel so much happier’

Gemma then went on to say that she feels “so much happier than I did”. She then went on to say that since Monday, she’s had a “jittery sicky feeling”.

“I couldn’t relax, whereas now I can,” she then said.

She then went on to praise the vet who helped Benji, describing him as “wonderful” and “brilliant”.

She then joked that she and Benji now have “matching scars”, as his apparently looks like a “C-section scar”.

“He’ll be alright, thankfully!” she said as she ended the video.

She later shared a video of Benji wearing one of Thiago’s vests to cover his scar but keep him cool in the heat.

What type of dog does Gemma Atkinson have?

Gemma has a Goldenpoodle, a cross between a Golden Retriever and a Poodle.

