Gabby Logan handed second upset on same day as tragic death: ‘Oh my gosh – the tears!’

Gabby Logan previously opened up about the death of her dog shortly after saying goodbye to her daughter at university.

Presenter Gabby is a proud mum to twins – 20-year-old Lois and Reuben. She shares her kids with her retired rugby star husband Kenny Logan.

But this year, Gabby – who is on The Wheel today (December 13) – was dealt a double blow when her beloved dog died on the same day daughter Lois left home.

Gabby Logan on saying goodbye to daughter at uni

Speaking to Hello magazine in October, Gabby recalled dropping daughter Lois off for her first year at Loughborough University. Gabby admitted that she “cried when she went”.

She said: “Kenny was away, so I did all of that. And we were all fine until we got outside and gave her a hug. Oh my gosh – the tears! She was brilliant, though, and she made a really smooth transition.”

The TV star then recounted a more recent time this year when she took Lois back to university for her second year. She said: “This year will be a long year because the second year is always hard anyway.”

Gabby’s heartbreak after dog’s death

However, as well as dropping Lois off back at university, the same day Gabby had to say goodbye to her beloved boxer dog Milo.

“When I found out the eldest dog had to be put down, I said to Kenny: ‘I can’t do this on my own. We’re not going to get the whole family together for it, so I need at least you and I. We’re going to have to have a gin and tonic and a bit of a cry,'” she candidly shared.

Gabby’s dog Milo was 14 years old when he died in September. She announced his death on Instagram and posted a carousel of pictures of Milo.

In the pictures, Milo was seen with Gabby and husband Kenny‘s children when they were youngsters, and with the family’s other dogs, Maggie and Maverick. She wrote in her caption that the family’s “hearts are broken”.

