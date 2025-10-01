Sports presenter Gabby Logan, 52, has shared her heartbreak over the death of her beloved Boxer dog Milo.

Gabby posted a carousel of pictures of Milo to her Instagram this week to announce the news. In the pictures, Milo was seen with Gabby and husband Kenny‘s twins – 20-year-old Lois and Reuben – when they were youngsters, and with the family’s other dogs, Maggie and Maverick.

In her caption, Gabby said that the family’s “hearts are broken”.

Gabby Logan ‘heartbroken’ over death of Boxer dog Milo

She shared: “Our hearts are broken. Our big guy has gone. Milo you were truly one in a million.”

She then continued to pay tribute to the pooch: “You were the model of stoicism, you didn’t fuss or bother with unnecessary petting. You adored a sniff on your walk and you did love an itch, nothing better than a scratch in your bed just under your chin.

“Visitors knew you were in charge. Nobody was ever going to harm your children, who would grow up to be your favourite humans. Even when your number one hobby became sleeping, the voices of @_loislogan and @reuben_logan as they came home and through the door could stir you from your slumber. Your little tail wagging with joy. ”

Gabby continued: “8am and 5pm were etched on your body clock. You’d come and find us if we’d dared not to notice the time. You welcomed Maggie in as a puppy and cuddled her in your bed and then in the winter of your life, when we thought you might be about to leave us, along came Maverick. And somehow you rallied and found two years more to guide him and enjoy his vitality and youth.

“I can’t tell you how much you have meant to us Milo. 14 years of being the boss, we are forever grateful you chose us to love.”

Support pours in from friends and fans

Strictly pro Karen Hauer posted: “I’m so sorry. What a lovely boy.” Lorraine Kelly added: “Sorry – great dog.” The One Show’s Alex Jones added: “Oh Gabby!!!! I’m so sorry. I can hear your pain. Beautiful words.”

Lisa Snowdon also posted and sent her best wishes. She said: “Sending love to you all, this is so sad Gabby.” Former Lioness Jill Scott added: “Awww so sorry to read this. Sending lots of love.”

