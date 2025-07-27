Gabby Logan’s shock after vile and sexist remark from ‘well-known presenter’: ‘Inside, I was dying’

Gabby Logan previously recalled her fury after a “well-known male presenter” made a shocking misogynistic comment at her.

The TV favourite, 52, has been a regular on screens for years, hosting shows like Match of the Day, the 2024 Summer Olympics and the Women’s Euros final – which airs today (July 27).

However, it wasn’t always plain sailing for Gabby – especially at the start of her career in a then-predominantly male industry.

She was left fuming after a vile comment from a presenter (Credit: Lorraine/YouTube)

Gabby Logan on sexist remark from presenter

In 2022, Gabby revealed that she was previously subjected to a vile remark from a “well-known presenter” who remains unnamed.

Reflecting on her time at Sky Sports, Gabby called it a “tough school” and shared that she was “occasionally” the “butt of comments and scenarios that my male peers might not have had to endure”.

The TV star then went on to recall the sexual jibe that left her “dying inside.”

Gabby said: “As I wandered through the office one afternoon, one well-known male presenter shouted: ‘Oi, Yorath! How many Premier League footballers have you notched up on your bedpost?'”

The TV star clapped back at one sexist man (Credit: U/YouTube)

‘Inside, I was dying’

In a section of her book, published in the Daily Mail, Gabby added: “At 23 years old, I lacked the verbal elasticity to knock him out with a witty retort. His gang of cronies giggled. I smiled and carried on walking. Inside, I was dying.”

However, that was not the only ordeal she had to face.

Gabby revealed: “An older rugby league presenter stopped me in the corridor one day and said: ‘Your [bleep] is amazing right now, but sadly for you, it’s one of those [bleep]s that will be by your knees when you hit 30.'”

She fired back: ”’Well you might find out – if you’re even still around when I’m 30.’ That was the best I could do.”

Gabby and husband

Away from the TV shows, Gabby is happily married to retired Scottish rugby player Kenny. The pair tied the knot way back in 2000.

And over the years, Gabby and Kenny have endured a variety of challenges. These include IVF, her menopause struggles and his battle with prostate cancer.

Gabby has previously opened up on the diagnosis and revealed that it was Davina McCall who inspired him to get checked out.

Watch Gabby at the Women’s Euros final on Sunday (July 27) at 4:00pm on BBC One.

