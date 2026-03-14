‘It’s called two-timing!’ Kenny Logan’s shock reaction to Gabby’s university affair with tennis player

Former rugby player Kenny Logan and his ex-gymnast wife Gabby are quite the sports power couple, celebrating 25 years of marriage this summer and parents to grown-up twins, Lois and Reuben.

But it appears Gabby’s love life has not always been a fairy tale, with several romantic rollercoasters in her youth…

Kenny and Gabby Logan have been married for 25 years this summer (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

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Gabby Logan on chequered past before Kenny

In her 2022 autobiography The First Half, Gabby made some candid revelations about her life before Kenny.

She shared that while representing Wales at the 1990 Commonwealth Games aged just 16, she began a relationship with English athlete Gary Staines, who was not only a decade older than her but also already married to Australian long jumper Nicole Boegman. When Staines and Boegman’s relationship ended the following year, Gabby briefly moved in with him, while still only 17.

As she moved up to Durham University to read Law, Gabby found herself in yet another sticky situation. While in a relationship with a fellow student, Ian, she started an affair with a German tennis player.

She eventually called things off with the German tennis player (who apparently took it very badly!) and came clean to Ian. Although their relationship also ended, they apparently remain friends to this day.

Gabby Logan represented Wales and Great Britain in rhythmic gymnastics (Credit: Graham Finney/Cover Images)

‘It’s called two-timing!’

Following the book’s publication, Gabby’s husband Kenny shared his reaction to the bombshells on her podcast The Mid Point.

“I didn’t realise you had two boyfriends at the same time. You had two boyfriends! It’s called two-timing!” he exclaimed, adding: “That was a bit of a shock. It was a shock to the kids, too!”

However, it appears the comments were made in jest, as Kenny went on to clarify: “There are loads of snippets I knew about. But there’s nothing that really shocked me.”

It happened ‘before she became a better person’

Back in 2024, Gabby also spoke about her fling, and how she thought her kids would react when they read the book.

She told The Times: “I think it kind of dawned on me when I was writing that sometimes in life you make excuses for yourself and actually it’s much healthier sometimes to say: ‘I made a bad decision.’ You’re allowed to make bad decisions and then you move on. I think it’s how you learn from those bad decisions.

“I had my teenage daughter in mind as well because I thought, she’s very good and she’ll think I’m awful: ‘I can’t believe you did that!’ She thinks I’m just a terrible person. But actually, you want them to know. You set these kinds of standards for your kids, and try and give them a great example but actually that’s not the full picture and they didn’t know me before I became a better person.”

Catch Gabby hosting the Six Nations from 4pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer today (Saturday, March 14).

Read More: ‘Go home and don’t come back’: Brutal message Gabby Logan received from TV bosses

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