‘Go home and don’t come back’: Brutal message Gabby Logan received from TV bosses

Gabby Logan, who is hosting today’s (Saturday, March 7) coverage of the Six Nations rugby match between Scotland and France, once received a brutal message from TV bosses that made her contemplate her career

The star, 52, opened up about the incident during a podcast appearance last year…

Gabby is a major star at the BBC (Credit: BBC)

Gabby Logan’s brutal blow from TV bosses

Today, Gabby is one of the BBC’s top talents and is one of three presenters fronting Match of the Day following Gary Lineker’s exit last year.

This afternoon, she’s fronting the coverage of the Six Nations match between Scotland and France at Murrayfield.

However, back in 2006, Gabby was questioning her future in the industry after being sent home from the World Cup in Germany by TV bosses.

Gabby opened up about the humiliating incident during an appearance on Kate Thornton’s White Wine Question Time podcast last year.

“I think I had a rough ride in my early thirties in my career, and I can’t believe that’s nearly 20 years ago. At the time, I thought it was going to be the end of my career,” she recalled.

Gabby was at ITV during the World Cup in 2006 (Credit: BBC)

Gabby Logan on being sent home from the World Cup

Continuing, Gabby said: “When I was leaving ITV and given another chance by the BBC… because even in my early 30s, I felt I’d already had this really long career and I’d done loads of great stuff. I’d been at Sky to start off with and went to ITV and did loads of brilliant things.

“But I kind of felt I was maybe going to have to shift and do something completely different, because I had a boss that wasn’t really into me and wanted to slightly demote me. He took me off a World Cup in 2006,” she then said.

“My kids were a year old and I was flying off to Germany, leaving my babies behind, going to the World Cup. [But] in the middle of the World Cup, he kind of sidelined me, and I came home with my tail between my legs,” she then continued.

‘I came home with my tail between my legs’

Explaining, Gabby then said: “I was due to do so many knockout games and he said, ‘Oh, just don’t come back’ basically. Go home and don’t come back because I was due to go home for a few days. In between the end of the group stages and the knockout stages, there’s always a couple of days off and I was going to go home because it was only Germany and the kids were a year old.”

The incident even prompted Gabby to contemplate her career in TV.

“I remember being at home – we were doing up a house at the time, so we were renting a house in Barnes. It was a lovely day, it was gorgeous and the river was looking beautiful and the sky was blue. I just remember walking around the garden thinking ‘Oh gosh, I love doing up houses, I’m just going to shift and go into property because that’s what my mum does’. I was maybe 33 at the time, and I thought maybe my law degree wasn’t out of date and I could upgrade and go to bar school. I was really contemplating what to do next,” she reflected.

Gabby Logan on leaving ITV and being given a second chance by the BBC

Later that year, Gabby left ITV and joined the BBC, where her career thrived.

She admitted that she felt like she had to “start again” with her career at the BBC. But, she felt “really grateful, and also that I was going to not let this opportunity go”.

Since that setback at ITV, Gabby has gone on to front several huge events for the BBC, including the Olympics, football World Cups, and the Euros. She also regularly hosts Champions League coverage for TNT Sports.

Catch Gabby hosting the Six Nations from 1pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer today (Saturday, March 7).

