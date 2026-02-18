Gabby Logan reveals daughter, 20, diagnosed with debilitating health condition: ‘Not great’

Gabby Logan has revealed that her daughter Lois has been diagnosed with a chronic health condition that could affect her career.

20-year-old Lois – the twin daughter of Gabby and former Scotland rugby international Kenny Logan – is a talented and dedicated showjumper who has been riding since she was young.

However, Gabby has now spoken about Lois’ polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis for the first time, revealing that it could stop her competing in “extreme” athletic events.

Gabby Logan reveals daughter’s health diagnosis

This week Gabby revealed that Lois has polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). Speaking on her Mid-Point podcast, Gabby said: “Lois was recently – she won’t mind me saying this – diagnosed with PCOS.”

She continued: “And when we went to see the specialist, she said ‘Really, you know, extreme running’s not great for you, Lois.”‘

The mother and daughter duo ran the London Landmarks Half-Marathon together in April 2024. But according to Gabby, Lois might be unable to tackle another marathon following her diagnosis.

“She did actually want to do another half-marathon with me. But then she said, maybe we should just do some 5Ks together, mum. But [the half marathon] was such a lovely experience,” Gabby said.

PCOS is a common hormonal disorder that affects women of reproductive age, between 8% and 13% of women worldwide. It causes several symptoms including irregular or absent periods, fertility challenges, excessive facial and body hair, weight gain and acne.

Gabby’s daughter Lois

Riding horses since she was eight years old showjumper Lois qualified for the prestigious Horse Of The Year Show aged just 16 in 2022 and also won two classes at the British Showjumping National Championships.

In a previous interview, Lois – who is also a geography student at Loughborough University – revealed she fell in love with horses after the family moved to their Buckinghamshire home.

“My mum wanted me to be a tennis player. She was like: ‘I really, really tried, but you didn’t want to,'” Lois told Hello Magazine.

“Now I say to her: ‘I wish you’d pushed me harder to do tennis, because I could have been a really good player by now.'”

As well as her university studies, Lois has continued competing in showjumping. Last year she took part in the Markel Magnolia Cup at Goodwood. The challenge saw showjumpers become jockeys for the day.

“I’ve always been a very sporty person, but I’ve never done anything as brutal as this. It’s been tough,” Lois said about the experience.

