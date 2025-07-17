Freddy Brazier has sparked concern after reportedly splitting from his girlfriend, Holly Swinburn.

The Celebrity Race Across the World star, 20, was reportedly living with his new love in East London before their bitter split. Before that, it was reported he was staying with his nan Jackiey Budden, Jade Goody’s mum.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Freddy Brazier (@freddybrazier_)

Freddy Brazier and new girlfriend Holly split

It was only last week that Freddy was gushing on social media over girlfriend Holly, 21.

The couple, who began dating shortly after Freddy broke up with OnlyFans model Tasha Newcombe, have been living together and have even adopted a pup together.

The dog, a Pocket Bully called Pablo, even has an Instagram account, with Freddy and Holly tagged as his parents in the bio.

However, according to the Daily Mail, Freddy and Holly have now split and are wrapped in a bitter dispute.

The split is reportedly down over their dog and money, according to the publication.

Freddy has split from his girlfriend, according to reports (Credit: BBC)

‘Something else that will really concern Jeff’

Speaking to the publication, a source alleged: “Things got very intense very quickly and Freddy had been living with Holly and they had holidayed together, making plans for their future, but it has turned ugly pretty fast.

Things got very intense very quickly.

“There has been an almighty fallout and neither party believes they’re in the wrong – it has become the latest saga in Freddy’s life following a series of setbacks,” they then continued.

“No doubt their sudden and dramatic break-up is something else that will really concern [his dad] Jeff Brazier. Nothing seems simple at the moment.”

Freddy admitted that he’d upset Holly earlier this month after staying out late with his mates, leaving her and the dog alone at home. He shared the clash on social media, admitting he’d learned a valuable lesson.

ED! has contacted Freddy’s representatives for comment.

Bobby spoke about his brother in a new interview (Credit: ITV)

Brother Bobby speaks out

The 20 year old’s split from Holly comes just days after his brother, Bobby, 22, broke his silence on Freddy’s feud with his family.

Freddy has been clashing with his dad, Jeff, recently amid the This Morning star’s legal bid to prevent his grandmother, Jackiey Budden, from seeing him. It’s believed that Jeff sees Jackiey as a “bad influence” on his youngest son.

Speaking to The Sun, Bobby said: “Freddy’s very sensitive and wants to please. And when he grows up a little bit, that will serve him well. There are things I don’t like about him, and there are things about me he doesn’t like,” he then continued.

“Freddy will be okay. I don’t know if he looks up to me, but I look up to him in many ways, but he’s a good boy.”

Read more: Freddy Brazier reveals ‘addiction’ battle as he shares hopes for ‘healthy relationship’ with dad Jeff ahead of rehab stay

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.