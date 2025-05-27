Inside Fred Sirieix’s happy ever after wedding to wife Fruitcake following split from partner of 12 years

Fred Sirieix tied the knot earlier this year to wife Fruitcake – with the happy occasion following his previous split from his partner of 12 years.

The First Dates host – the subject of Who Do You Think You Are? tonight (May 27) – has tried to keep his love life as quiet as possible. So much so that we don’t even know the real name of his wife. Instead, Fred only publicly refers to her as Fruitcake.

Three months ago, Fred Sirieix and wife Fruitcake officially said ‘I do’ in a lavish wedding in the Caribbean. The pair may have met a decade ago, but they didn’t go official until 2018. And then two years later, they were engaged.

But before Fred and Fruitcake were together, he was in a long-time relationship with Alex Spendolini.

Who was Fred’s partner before Fruitcake?

While the star has remained tight-lipped about his ex of 12 years, the pair have two children together.

Their son, Lucien, remains largely out of the public eye. But their daughter, Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, won bronze at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games for diving. And she credits her parents for her love of diving.

After the Olympics, she said: “I didn’t want to start diving. My mum forced me to start. They would watch three-and-a-half-hour training sessions. So they medals that I have, I bring back and give straight to them because, I’m competing but I want to give back as much as I possibly can to my family.”

While Alex used to be the director of Fred’s AOS company, she resigned in 2018 – before the company dissolved in 2019. Now, according to her Facebook account, she is a strength and conditioning personal trainer.

What has Fred said about his past relationship?

While Fred has refrained from mentioning Alex specifically, he has opened up about how relationships are “hard work”.

Speaking to Yours Magazine, he said: “Relationships are always up and down. They are never perfect. Even when you know and love a person, you are constantly learning about them and have to adjust.”

Fred’s wedding to Fruitcake

Initially, Fred and his wife Fruitcake were going to get married in 2021. But due to the Covid-19 pandemic, they had to postpone.

They then joined the cast of Celebrity Gogglebox in 2022, giving fans an insight to their Peckham home, which they are believed to share with his children.

Fred and Fruitcake finally managed to tie the knot on February 18 at the Pattoo Castle in Negril.

Taking to his Instagram, Fred shared an image of him and Fruitcake high up on steps, saying their vows.

He wore a white tux and black trousers, while Fruitcake wore a white no-shoulder bandeau dress with a long train and veil.

Inside the wedding

Many guests shared snaps of the special day, which were all reshared by Fruitcake on her Instagram Story.

In one photo, there was a beautifully decorated table inside the venue. The whole table was covered in lavish flowers and candles. In the background, you could see fairy lights hanging all over the venue.

In another photo, it was revealed that Fred’s son was his best man. His daughter was also there, uploading her own photos of the special day.

The next day, Fred wanted to showcase his happiness, which he did by uploading a video of him and his new wife on a beach.

He said in the video: “It’s sunset here at 6pm. I’m here with Fruitcake. We got married yesterday.”

Fruitcake then jumped in to add: “Finally, we did it!” before showing off her lavish, huge diamond ring.

