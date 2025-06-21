Faye Tozer on ‘drinking too much’ during difficult period that led to marriage split: ‘I got really depressed’

Steps star Faye Tozer previously opened up about a difficult period in her life that saw her ‘drink too much’.

The singer – who is on Bridge of Lies today (June 21) – shot to fame as a member of Steps in the ‘90s. Faye appeared in the band alongside Claire Richards, Ian ‘H’ Watkins, Lisa Scott-Lee and Lee Latchford-Evans.

Steps first got together in 1997 but split in 2001 and again 2012. Fast forward to 2017, and Steps reunited once more.

However, after the band’s first split in the early 2000s, Faye became “really depressed”. So much so, that it led to the breakdown of her first marriage.

Faye Tozer got ‘really depressed’ after Steps split

In 2001, and after 4 years together, Steps called it quits. And it didn’t take long for Faye’s fellow bandmates Ian ‘H’ Watkins and Claire Richards to form a duo.

However, Faye soon became “depressed” and started drinking to get over the band’s breakup.

“I got really depressed, drank too much and went into my shell,” she previously said, as The Sun reports.

A source also told the publication: “She was worried that the end of the band meant it was all over for her.

“She took it really badly worrying what to do next. She thought the dream was over.”

After turning to booze, the insider claimed Faye’s pals were “were frantic with worry”. They alleged: “She wouldn’t leave the house and drinking was the only thing that got her through the day.”

Faye’s ex on breakdown of their marriage

Meanwhile, in 2018, Faye’s ex, musician Jasper Irn, opened up about their romance and claimed Faye dumped him after she became depressed following the end of Steps.

After the band’s split, Faye married her long-term partner Jasper in 2002. However, following their honeymoon, cracks started to appear.

“Faye became grumpy all the time. The end of the band left such a void in her life,” the singer told The Sun.

He added: “I didn’t think Faye had a ­problem with ­alcohol because she was always a happy drunk. But she was traumatised. She was ­constantly down.”

Faye’s recent split from husband Michael

Eventually, Jasper said he and Faye “began living separate lives”. And then one day, Jasper said she told him: “I’ve had enough. I don’t want to see you anymore.”

Faye ended up filing for divorce in 2006, ­citing irreconcilable differences.

She then found love again with Michael Smith whom she married in 2009. Faye and Michael are also parents to their son Benjamin, 15.

However, earlier this year it was claimed the pair have split – with Strictly star Faye moving out of the family home in South Tyneside just weeks before Christmas.

