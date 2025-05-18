Faye Tozer has reportedly ended things with her husband, Michael Smith, after 16 years of marriage.

The Steps singer, 49, married Michael back in 2009. Faye and Michael are also parents to their son Benjamin, 15.

However, it’s now been claimed the pair have split – with Strictly star Faye moving out of the family home in South Tyneside just weeks before Christmas.

Faye Tozer and husband ‘split’

Faye’s husband Michael initially sparked split fears back in November last year, when he shared a post online about heartbreak.

The post read: “I met you when I was not looking for you and lost when I loved you the most.”

Michael also cryptically shared a photo of Banksy’s well-known “broken heart” mural with a bandaid labelled “closed for repair”.

This week, when approached for comment, Michael told MailOnline: “We’re going through some things and trying to work stuff out. That’s all I’ll say.”

Faye and Michael’s ‘really sad’ split

Meanwhile, a source alleged to the publication that Faye and Michael’s ‘split’ happened “out of the blue”.

An insider claimed: “It is really sad. She was on Strictly Come Dancing seven years ago and we were all a bit concerned because of the famous so-called ‘curse’ on the programme [inspired by the number of stars whose relationships have ended shortly after appearing].

“But Faye and Mick sailed through that and seemed even stronger as a couple after it. They seemed a really solid couple right up to the moment Faye left.”

However, talking about their ‘split’, the source added: “It just seemed to happen out of the blue. They always used to be so lovely, both really nice people. It’s such shame.”

Faye on Strictly

Faye took part in Strictly in 2018, and was partnered with the now-axed Giovanni Pernice. The pair came in joint second place in the final.

The pop star previously shut down rumours of a Strictly-related strain in her marriage to Michael.

“We’ve been married for years. We’ve always worked apart. Being on the show didn’t change anything for us – we’re solid,” she told The Sun in 2018.

ED! has contacted Faye’s representatives for comment.

