Strictly star Kai Widdrington has opened up about being left with no partner last year.

The 29-year-old pro dancer joined the hit BBC show in 2021 and has since become a favourite with viewers. However, despite his popularity, Kai was snubbed during last year’s series. He was not paired with any celebrity partner, but joined the cast for group dances.

Kai Widdrington addresses Strictly ‘snub’

Since becoming a part of the Strictly family, 2024 was the first year Kai wasn’t assigned a celeb. During an appearance on Lorraine this morning (May 14), host Christine Lampard asked how he felt.

“It’s never nice,” he admitted. “There’s a few ways you can look at it, you can go down and sad about it, or you can take a step back and ask, ‘What can I change in my life? What can I improve on?’ and I made a few changes in my life,” Kai added.

He continued: “I sorted myself out. I wanted to feel good in my own skin and now I can happily say this, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, which is number one. I’m in the best psychical shape I’ve ever been in since I was probably 17 at the height of my competition career and I’m feeling good going into my show.”

As he prepares to embark on his solo tour, Kai insisted he will be “nice and fit” when he returns to Strictly later this year.

Even though Kai said he is “really excited”, it has not yet been announced whether he will be paired with a celebrity.

‘I feel like I’ve started a new chapter in my life’

In other Kai news, he revealed he has never felt better after forming a new relationship with girlfriend Chloe after splitting from Strictly co-star Nadiya Bychkova last year.

“I’m feeling really good. I don’t know what it is, it’s 2025, I’m turning 30 in August, and I feel like I’ve started a new chapter in my life. Things come at the perfect time,” he explained.

Kai admitted his happiness is “largely down to my other half as well”.

